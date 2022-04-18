Pelicans injury list remains same ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2
In its first trip to the NBA playoffs since 2018, New Orleans will try to even a first-round series against Phoenix on Tuesday, when the Western Conference clubs play Game 2 of a best-of-seven in the desert at 9 p.m. Central (Bally Sports, TNT, 100.3 FM). The Suns emerged with a 110-99 victory in Game 1 on Sunday.
New Orleans’ injury update released Monday afternoon remained the same as previous games, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out for the Pelicans.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST)
Sunday Game 1 at Phoenix
CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance, Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham
PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST)
Sunday Game 1 vs. New Orleans
Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton
Reserves: Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Torrey Craig
SERIES SCHEDULE
April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99
April 19: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)
April 22: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)
April 26: at Phoenix, TBD
April 28: at New Orleans, TBD
April 30: at Phoenix, TBD