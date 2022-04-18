Pelicans injury list remains same ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2

In its first trip to the NBA playoffs since 2018, New Orleans will try to even a first-round series against Phoenix on Tuesday, when the Western Conference clubs play Game 2 of a best-of-seven in the desert at 9 p.m. Central (Bally Sports, TNT, 100.3 FM). The Suns emerged with a 110-99 victory in Game 1 on Sunday.

New Orleans’ injury update released Monday afternoon remained the same as previous games, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out for the Pelicans.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

NEW ORLEANS (8TH SEED IN WEST)

Sunday Game 1 at Phoenix

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance, Naji Marshall, Jose Alvarado, Devonte’ Graham

PHOENIX (1ST SEED IN WEST)

Sunday Game 1 vs. New Orleans

Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton

Reserves: Cam Johnson, Cam Payne, JaVale McGee, Torrey Craig

SERIES SCHEDULE

April 17: at Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99

April 19: at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (TNT)

April 22: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

April 24: at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. (TNT)

April 26: at Phoenix, TBD

April 28: at New Orleans, TBD

April 30: at Phoenix, TBD