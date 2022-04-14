Pelicans injury list remains same for Friday game vs. Clippers

For the second time in a dozen days, New Orleans will visit the LA Clippers on Friday. The stakes are significantly higher than the Pelicans’ April 3 trip to Crypto.com Arena.

It’s an elimination game between ninth-seeded New Orleans and eighth-ranked LA, with tip-off at 9 p.m. The game will be televised by TNT and broadcast on radio by 100.3 FM.

Kira Lewis (knee) and Zion Williamson (foot) remain listed as out for New Orleans. Kawhi Leonard (knee) has not played this season for the Clippers.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

NEW ORLEANS (9TH IN WEST)

Wednesday play-in win vs. San Antonio

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

Reserves: Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., Naji Marshall, Devonte’ Graham

LA CLIPPERS (8TH IN WEST)

Tuesday play-in loss at Minnesota

Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac

Reserves: Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Terance Mann, Isaiah Hartenstein, Amir Coffey