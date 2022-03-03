Pelicans host Jazz on Friday in matchup of West teams on win streaks

A week into the unofficial second half of the NBA regular season, only four of the league’s teams have gone undefeated since the All-Star break. Two of those squads will meet Friday in New Orleans, when the Pelicans host the Utah Jazz (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The others are Philadelphia and the LA Clippers.

For both New Orleans and Utah, there have been few changes to recent injury reports. On the official list submitted to the NBA on Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans’ update remains the same, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.

For Utah, rookie guard Jared Butler (ankle) did not play Wednesday against Houston after being ruled out the previous day.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS

UTAH (39-22, 4TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win at Houston

Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert

NEW ORLEANS (26-36, 10TH IN WEST)

Wednesday win vs. Sacramento

CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Nov. 26: New Orleans 98, at Utah 97

Nov. 27: at Utah 127, New Orleans 105

Jan. 3: Utah 115, at New Orleans 104

March 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Utah 43-25 (Jazz won last 2)