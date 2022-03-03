Pelicans host Jazz on Friday in matchup of West teams on win streaks
A week into the unofficial second half of the NBA regular season, only four of the league’s teams have gone undefeated since the All-Star break. Two of those squads will meet Friday in New Orleans, when the Pelicans host the Utah Jazz (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM). The others are Philadelphia and the LA Clippers.
For both New Orleans and Utah, there have been few changes to recent injury reports. On the official list submitted to the NBA on Thursday afternoon, the Pelicans’ update remains the same, with Kira Lewis Jr. (right knee ACL/MCL sprain), Larry Nance Jr. (right knee arthroscopy) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture) listed as out.
For Utah, rookie guard Jared Butler (ankle) did not play Wednesday against Houston after being ruled out the previous day.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUS
UTAH (39-22, 4TH IN WEST)
Wednesday win at Houston
Mike Conley Jr., Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert
NEW ORLEANS (26-36, 10TH IN WEST)
Wednesday win vs. Sacramento
CJ McCollum, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jaxson Hayes, Jonas Valanciunas
SEASON SERIES
Nov. 26: New Orleans 98, at Utah 97
Nov. 27: at Utah 127, New Orleans 105
Jan. 3: Utah 115, at New Orleans 104
March 4: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Utah 43-25 (Jazz won last 2)