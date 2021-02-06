Pelicans host Grizzlies team that has been playing without two starting bigs

New Orleans has a completely clean bill of health entering Saturday’s Southwest Division matchup vs. Memphis, with no players listed on this afternoon's injury update. The Pelicans’ guests in the Smoothie King Center definitely cannot say the same.

The Grizzlies have played recently without both starting center Jonas Valanciunas (health and safety protocols) and starting power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (left knee meniscus surgery recovery), but good news arrived yesterday for Memphis. Valanciunas’ name no longer appears on the team’s injury report, meaning he’s available to play after he had been sidelined for three weeks. He has not played in a game since Jan. 16 vs. Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, Memphis listed several other players on the injury update it submitted to the NBA on Friday, including the club’s recent starter at power forward, Brandon Clarke (questionable, right calf soreness). Grizzlies players listed as out for Saturday’s divisional matchup are Jackson, Sean McDermott (shoulder), Jontay Porter (G League assignment), Killian Tillie (foot) and Justise Winslow (hip).

Previous game starting lineups

MEMPHIS (9-8)

Thursday loss vs. Houston

Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks, Kyle Anderson, Brandon Clarke, Xavier Tillman

NEW ORLEANS (9-12)

Friday win at Indiana

Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

Season series

FIRST HALF

Feb. 6: at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Feb. 16: at Memphis, 6:30

SECOND HALF

TBD: at Memphis

All-time series

New Orleans 37-30 (Pelicans won last 3)