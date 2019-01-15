Pelicans hope to carry over success vs. Clippers in clutch, on defense for remainder of road trip

LOS ANGELES – It was merely victory No. 21 for New Orleans, just past the midway point of the long 82-game schedule, but the Pelicans are hopeful Monday’s win on the LA Clippers’ home floor will represent more than just another triumph. Not only did New Orleans snap a lengthy losing streak on the road against Western Conference opponents, but the Pelicans also prevailed in clutch time – a rarity for much of 2018-19 – while simultaneously gaining ground on a team ahead of them in the standings and clinching a head-to-head tiebreaker.

New Orleans registered a 121-117 win in Staples Center by outscoring LA down the stretch, winning for only the eighth time in 24 games that have been within five points in the final five minutes this season (a 33.3 winning percentage in the clutch is tied with Cleveland and New York for worst in the league, via NBA.com). The Pelicans also sealed a 2-1 head-to-head edge over the Clippers (24-19) and stayed within 2.5 games of eighth-place Utah (24-21) in the Western Conference.

“We needed that,” center/forward Julius Randle (27 points) said. “For us mentally, our confidence on the road, we needed that. We’ve struggled to close out close games all year. The fact that we did it here against a really good team was good for us.”

“Just fighting. Fighting for each other,” described Anthony Davis, after recording 46 points and 16 rebounds. “We knew the other night (Saturday) in Minnesota we were supposed to win, but didn’t close out the game. That’s been our Achilles heel – not being able to close out games. We were able to get one tonight.”

The Pelicans built a 20-point lead in the second half, but watched the Clippers come all the way back to grab a brief lead of their own, prior to New Orleans coming up with more key plays down the stretch, including late free throws.

Although New Orleans still ranks just No. 25 in defensive efficiency this season, the Pelicans have been significantly better recently, something Randle and other players have attributed to a heart-to-heart discussion about performance at that end of the floor. Since pounding Cleveland on the Cavaliers’ home floor Jan. 5, New Orleans ranks seventh in the NBA in defense (105.4 points allowed per 100 possessions), losing just once in five games, a narrow defeat vs. the Timberwolves.

“Defense, since the Brooklyn game (a 126-121 loss on Jan. 2), has been our focus night in and night out,” Randle said. “Helping each other, protecting each other, a team-first mentality. That’s what we did (Monday against the Clippers).”

It won’t get any easier for New Orleans this week, as the Pelicans visit Golden State on Wednesday and Portland on Friday. The Warriors are the only team with a better net rating in January (14.0) than the Pelicans (12.1), while the Trail Blazers (6.6) are fifth this month in that category. After being part of New Orleans closing out the Clippers, guard Jrue Holiday looked forward to trying to repeat the late-game success. Oddly, the Pelicans were a top-five team last season in clutch time, going 30-20.

“(We need to) stay calm, have composure, play like we’ve been in the situation before, which we have,” Holiday said. “Last year we were pretty good at it. This year, we’ve got to take it a game at a time. We’ve got three more games on this road trip. We’ve got a chance against three really good teams to prove what we can do in the last three or four minutes (of games).”