Pelicans have four players listed as out vs. Detroit

Just as New Orleans was welcoming a key member of its rotation back into the lineup Wednesday vs. Denver, it lost a separate player to a major injury. Josh Hart returned to the Pelicans to play in his first game in nine days, but Kira Lewis Jr. exited the matchup with the Nuggets due to injury. He was later determined to have a torn ACL in his right knee, as well as an MCL sprain.

As a result, Lewis is sidelined indefinitely. He will be listed as out on New Orleans’ official injury report, as was the case Thursday ahead of Friday’s home game vs. Detroit. Also listed as out for New Orleans are Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture), Didi Louzada (league suspension) and Zion Williamson (right foot fracture).

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

DETROIT (4-20)

Wednesday loss vs. Washington

Killian Hayes, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart

NEW ORLEANS (7-20)

Wednesday loss vs. Denver

Devonte’ Graham, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Herbert Jones, Jonas Valanciunas

SEASON SERIES

Dec. 10: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Feb. 1: at Detroit, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

New Orleans 24-17 (Pelicans won last 1)