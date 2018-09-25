Pelicans guards implementing fast-paced mindset early in training camp

An 18-second shot clock, encouraging every player to push the ball in transition. Quick-trigger three-point shots, even from bigs like Julius Randle. Several highlight-reel plays, including a thunderous, soaring dunk by training-camp invitee Troy Williams.

The New Orleans Pelicans opened training camp Tuesday – and opened up the latter 30 minutes or so of intrasquad scrimmages to the media, providing a snapshot of how the team plans to play in 2018-19. Doubling down on an up-tempo style that yielded excellent results this spring, in the form of a 20-8 close to the regular season and a first-round playoff sweep of Portland, New Orleans games could be even faster this fall.

“We had a ton of energy,” Pelicans fourth-year head coach Alvin Gentry described of his team’s first practice. “A lot of bright spots. But we’ve got a long way to go. The other stuff is going to take a little time, to where we’re executing great. As long as we’re playing with energy, the other things are easy to correct.”

Tuesday’s post-practice interviews at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center exclusively featured backcourt players. Here are some of the highlights from sessions with Gentry and guards Elfrid Payton, Ian Clark, Frank Jackson and Jrue Holiday:

Payton shot a stellar 49.3 percent from the field last season in stints with Orlando and Phoenix, but like his Pelicans predecessor Rajon Rondo, he often struggles from three-point range, shooting just 29.8 percent in his career. Gentry said the key for Payton will be to maintain his confidence, even after off games. “There are going to be nights when he doesn’t shoot it well,” Gentry noted. “But there are nights when Steph (Curry) doesn’t shoot it well. Not many, but there are a few. You just have to have enough confidence that that’s a shot to continue taking.” …

If a few of its thus-far-unproven younger players are ready to perform and contribute this season, New Orleans has a chance to be a much deeper team, at several positions. It’s a good problem to have, one that Clark said will be a challenge for the Pelicans coaching staff over the next few weeks. “That’s something the coaches are going to have to work out,” Clark said. “We’ve got a lot of guys who can play different positions, guys that are versatile. For them to decipher how they’re going to play the rotations, it’s something (coaches) have to deal with. (As players) we just have to come out and play hard. That’s our job.” …

In his first-ever NBA practice (not counting summer league), Jackson took a moment to smell the roses, appreciating what he’s gone through injury- and adversity-wise to finally get on the court, after missing all of 2017-18. “Honestly, I had to stop and just kind of smile (and say to myself), ‘I’m here.’ I’ve just been through a lot. It just feels really good to play basketball again. I’m happy and excited.” …

Payton on his initial impressions of Jackson: “Frank can play. Obviously he’s still a rookie, and there are things he will pick up on soon. But he can play. He made plays today. He was able to get to the rim, knocked down jumpshots, he’s not afraid. The thing I like most about him is he competes at a high level. He’s definitely going to help us this season.” …

Holiday on Payton: “I’ve been working out with EP all summer. Getting to the basket is definitely a strength. Being able to make plays and draw fouls down there.” Holiday added of other key New Orleans newcomer Randle, “he’s a big body, very athletic. He can pass very well. I’m just really excited (about adding Payton and Randle).”