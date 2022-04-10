Pelicans at Grizzlies Postgame Quotes 4-9-2022

PELICANS HEAD COACH WILLIE GREEN

On what went wrong tonight:

“We just didn't bring it. They're good team and the categories that we talked about - rebounding, transition baskets, keeping them out of the paint - they beat us in those categories. When you are playing again against a really good team and you allow them to do what they do, and they don't feel as physically then you're in for a long night and that's what happened.”

On Ja Morant’s Return:

“He’s a really good player. Anytime he touches the floor, he's on the floor with his teammates, it brings some juice for their group. Like I said, we have to do better. We have to be better; our guys know that. This is not typically us, but tonight, we just had a letdown.”

On CJ McCollum tonight:

“They just they did a great job of being physical with him, trying to deny him the ball. Anytime he was in ball screens, he had two or three people focused on him, and as a group, we just have to continue to trust. It was a tough night. Tough night for CJ, tough night for me, tough night for our group. We got to be better.”

On Jonas Valanciunas’s foul trouble tonight:

“Just can't pick up those type of fouls. We need him on the floor.”

On the defensive struggles in the third quarter:

“The whole game we could have been better. Third quarter was by far our worse. The whole game we need to be better, we know it, our guys know it in the locker room. We got to regroup and get back to the drawing board and just be a better team.”

On if the struggles tonight can be helpful in the Play-In tournament:

“Hopefully we don't want to feel like this again. That leads for us to play harder, play better and play more together. We just didn't have it tonight, didn't bring it tonight. We won't flush this game. I'll talk to the guys about it. We got to be better. We have to be better. We just didn't get it done. No excuses.”

PELICANS FORWARD JAXSON HAYES

On how the game flow felt on the court:

“I just felt like they were more ready than us today. They came out there aggressive and just kind of pressured us the whole game and it was hard for us to get anything going.”

On Ja Morant’s impact being back tonight:

“I feel like it impacted the game pretty well. He had a good game today. He's shooting the ball.”

On shot over Steven Adams:

“I don't know, you think Steven would know not to take a charge on me after playing with me for a year, but it's true. I just saw an open rim and tried to dunk it. I saw it was Steven and I had to especially throw it down.”

On dealing with Memphis’ size and some of the players they have:

“It's definitely hard. You have to turn around and box out everybody. Steven gets a ton of rebounds he only had 11 today. But that's a whole lot of offensive rebounds. You just got to keep boxing out.”

On how to improve from here:

“We have to come out and watch film and just lock it better next time. I feel like we weren't locked in enough.”

PELICANS GUARD JARED HARPER

On who helped him get settled into the team:

“I feel like they all kind of brought me in like I've been a part of the team the whole time, which was great seeing from afar. It seemed like a really close team.”

On what he would change next game:

“We just have to continue to play our game and do the things that got us to this point and finish the season out.”

On what makes Memphis difficult to guard:

“They are a very young and athletic team. They do a good job of like you said, getting on transition and that's a part of the game. And that was a part of our game plan, trying to stop them and keep them out of transition.”

On being teammates with CJ McCollum:

“It was great just being able to learn from him since he’s a vet. He's a great basketball player and just to see the little things that he does to give himself an advantage on the court was great.”

On what the biggest lesson was:

“For me I just need to continue to be ready. I know I deserve to play on the NBA level. So just being ready when my number is called and have fun with it.”