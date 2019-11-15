Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram listed as probable for Miami Heat game

New Orleans Pelicans leading scorer Brandon Ingram is listed as probable for Saturday's game at the Miami Heat on the team's official injury report.

Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball (right adductor strain), center Jahlil Okafor (left ankle sprain) and guard JJ Redick (left great toe sprain) are listed as questionable.

Guard Josh Hart (left knee/ankle sprain), forward Darius Miller (right Achilles surgery) and forward Zion Williamson (right knee scope) are out.

The Pelicans (3-8) are coming off of a stirring home victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Miami Heat is 3-8.