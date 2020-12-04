Pelicans first-half schedule features 19 national TV games

New Orleans established a franchise record in 2019-20 by being selected to appear 30 times on national TV. Based on the NBA’s first-half schedule released Friday, the Pelicans are on pace to surpass that number in 2020-21 – and by a significant margin.

Nineteen of the team’s 37 scheduled games will be broadcast by either ESPN, TNT, ABC or NBA TV; ESPN tops those networks with seven New Orleans games, followed by TNT’s collection of six. NBA TV is slated to show the Pelicans five times, while ABC will do so once (Jan. 21 vs. Boston). The second half of the Pelicans’ 72-game schedule will be announced during the latter portion of the season’s first half, likely adding greatly to the club’s exposure on the national airwaves.

From Dec. 23 through March 4, the Pelicans never have more than three consecutive non-national TV games. There’s one stretch from Jan. 8-15 in which New Orleans plays four straight games on ESPN or NBA TV, starting with a home tilt vs. Charlotte on ESPN, featuring the Ball brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo. One minor impact of national TV prevalence is on tip-off times of some home games in the Smoothie King Center, including four weeknight matchups that begin a bit earlier than normal at 6:30. There are also home games against Phoenix and Miami that won’t tip until 8:30 due to ESPN and TNT scheduling needs.

Toronto is first opponent for second straight season

Despite the fact that they play in opposite conferences, for a second straight season, the Pelicans will play at the Raptors to open the schedule. Of course, due to Covid-19-related travel restrictions in Canada, instead of the Dec. 23 game being held in Toronto this time, it will take place in Tampa, Fla., the Raptors' temporary home to open ’20-21. The New Orleans-Toronto two-game season series will be over quickly, with the Raptors coming to Louisiana on Jan. 2.

Only one multi-game ‘series’ in first half

There have been various reports in recent weeks that the NBA planned to implement “series” into the schedule, allowing teams to play more than one game against the same opponent in the same city, to reduce travel. At least as it relates to the Pelicans, that’s barely evident within their slate, with only one such instance taking place – they play at Utah on Jan. 19 and 21 during a multi-day visit to Salt Lake City. On the same seven-game, mid-January Western Conference trip, New Orleans also plays consecutive games in Staples Center, including one game apiece vs. the Clippers and Lakers. The other three matchups on a daunting excursion are to Dallas, Sacramento and Minnesota.

Six back-to-backs scheduled so far

The NBA has stated that the league’s 30 teams will play an average of 14 back-to-backs during the ’20-21 regular season, but the Pelicans only have six scheduled in the first half. They do not play games in consecutive days until Jan. 29-30, when they host Milwaukee and Houston on the final weekend of that month. There are no instances in which New Orleans is scheduled to play back-to-back road games.

There’s still a ‘Mardi Gras trip’

Although the 2021 Mardi Gras celebration will be drastically reduced in countless ways due to the ongoing pandemic, whether it’s a coincidence or not, the NBA schedule-maker still put New Orleans on the road during the culmination of Carnival. From Feb. 10-16, the Pelicans have road games in Chicago, Dallas and Memphis (Fat Tuesday is Feb. 16). New Orleans has never hosted games during the peak of Mardi Gras, due to logistical concerns in the city’s Central Business District.