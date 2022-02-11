Pelicans excited about what trade additions bring to team already playing winning basketball

A team that was already on a very encouraging trajectory didn’t necessarily need to make a big splash prior to this NBA trade deadline from a short-term perspective, but when the exact type of player it was seeking became available, the New Orleans Pelicans acted. During a press conference prior to Thursday’s home game vs. Miami, Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin explained that CJ McCollum’s availability came at an ideal time for what the Pelicans hoped to add.

“We felt like we were in a much more leveraged position than we were when we were 1-12, obviously,” Griffin said of the team’s recent outlook and 21-20 record since that start. “(We were) a team that was excited about our direction. It made us really want to lean into that more. It made us much more confident that we were moving in the right direction and that we were ready to absorb a player of the caliber of CJ McCollum, by way of example.”

The Pelicans wanted McCollum – and it’s quickly become evident that McCollum wanted the Pelicans, once the nine-year NBA veteran recognized that a trade by Portland might occur this winter. One significant element of McCollum’s interest in joining New Orleans came from the squad’s core of young talent, something the shooting guard referenced Thursday morning in his first meeting with local media.

Griffin noted that McCollum’s preference to play for the Pelicans was also a sign of the growing appreciation players around the NBA have for 2020 All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who’s in the midst of arguably the best stretch of his six-year pro career.

“The most exciting thing for me is, the word’s out now on Brandon Ingram,” Griffin said of players wanting to play with the 24-year-old. “Everybody’s starting to hear it more anecdotally, how special Brandon is. This is what a star player looks like, when their game is starting to explode from their fingertips, and all they care about is winning.

“When you put a player like that in position to play alongside a player like CJ McCollum, who is an All-Star in his own right and knows how to make people better, you start to really see the future of the franchise can be as bright as we hoped it was. At the same time, that’s on paper. What we’ve earned is the right to continue to work and get better every day.”

Griffin explained that all three Pelicans trade pickups from Portland fit into the team’s vision for what it wants to build. McCollum brings elite shooting to the lineup, while Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell are versatile role players with experience, including in the postseason (Nance played in the 2018 NBA Finals for Cleveland; Snell’s Atlanta club was in the East finals in 2021).

“When we look at CJ and Larry in the totality of the deal, it’s fantastic,” Griffin said. “We’re also getting a player in Tony Snell who is a big player with versatility defensively who can make shots. All of that really lends itself to where we’re trying to go. CJ is a proven playoff player. He’s a player who has performed at an extremely high level in the clutch, who has a fearlessness and unselfishness to how he approaches the game.”

New Orleans (22-32) has 28 games remaining in its regular season, with the opportunity to cement the final Western Conference play-in spot and even potentially move further up the standings. Griffin noted that the Pelicans will focus on putting everything together on the court as soon as possible, but that it may not happen overnight.

“(The team’s reconfigured roster) sets up potentially very well,” Griffin said. “But none of that matters if we don’t come together very quickly as a (team). These (trades) get judged by the media and in social media and everyone is racing to give trade grades, (but) none of that makes any difference if you don’t win games. This takes time. We’re excited about (the additions), but more excited about what it means moving forward, not necessarily in the next few games.”