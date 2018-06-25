Pelicans draftee Tony Carr focuses on continued improvement, as he did during Penn State career

As he sat in the Barclays Center stands Thursday, awaiting good news during the NBA draft, Penn State product Tony Carr was surrounded by basketball coaches – his high school head coach, as well as his AAU coach, Anthony Carr, who also happens to be the point guard’s father. Having a dad double as a hoops mentor seems to have paid dividends for the 20-year-old Carr, who lists the mental side of the game as one of his biggest strengths. Carr also demonstrated significant year-to-year improvement during his two-season career at Penn State, at least partly due to how much time he’s spent in the gym.

Carr shot just 32.0 percent from three-point range as a freshman with the Nittany Lions, but bumped that rate to 43.3 percent as a sophomore. He was an excellent free-throw shooter from Day 1, finishing his college career at 78.6 percent at the foul line.

Asked specifically about the challenges of being a 6-foot-5 guard who will need to guard fleet-footed backcourt players in the pros, Carr said, “Of course, it’s going to be different at the next level, but I think I can use my IQ, my length to be effective on the defensive end.”

The No. 51 overall draft pick’s role heading into 2018-19 is unclear and could begin to crystallize during summer league in Las Vegas (July 6-17), but short-term he’ll focus on continuing to improve various aspects of his game. A multi-time state champion in high school at Philadelphia’s Roman Catholic, Carr was Penn State’s leading scorer in both of his collegiate seasons, including by a wide margin in Year 2 (19.6 ppg). As the focal point of the offense, he nearly doubled his number of three-point attempts compared to his freshman campaign, launching 203 in 37 games.

“That’s definitely something I’ll continue to work on, just knowing that the NBA is becoming a three-point league, so to (speak),” Carr said. “I just want to work on every aspect of my game, and just make sure that whenever my number is called, I’m going to be ready to perform.

“I feel like I can excel shooting the three-ball, getting my teammates involved. I have a natural feel for the game. I’m looking to take that to the next level.”

Carr, who said he also wants to improve his physicality and adjust to the pace of the NBA, will have a chance to show some of his skill set next week. The summer Pelicans will convene at their Metairie practice facility for a multi-day minicamp, prior to departing for Las Vegas on July 5. New Orleans faces Toronto in its NBA Summer League opening game July 6, which will mark Carr’s first contest in a Pelicans uniform, albeit a reversible practice jersey.

“It’s something I only used to dream about coming up,” Carr said Thursday of being drafted by an NBA team. “To see it come to reality for me, it’s still mind-blowing. It hasn’t really hit me yet. I’m just really blessed to be able to come to a great place like New Orleans and play for a great organization like the Pelicans.

“I’m just looking forward to coming down there, getting in the gym and getting ready for summer league.”