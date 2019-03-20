Pelicans claim Christian Wood off waivers

March 20, 2019

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has claimed forward/center Christian Wood off waivers. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wood, 6-10, 216, appeared in 13 games earlier this season with the Milwaukee Bucks, posting averages of 2.8 points and 1.5 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per contest. Undrafted out of UNLV in 2015, Wood has appeared in 43 career regular season games with Philadelphia, Charlotte and Milwaukee, holding averages of 3.1 points and 2.0 rebounds in 7.1 minutes per game. Wood also appeared in 28 games this season for the Wisconsin Herd of the NBA G League, averaging 29.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.1 blocks in 35.3 minutes per game.

In a subsequent move, New Orleans has waived center Jason Smith. Smith, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Milwaukee along with Stanley Johnson in exchange for Nikola Mirotić, appeared in two games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 10.0 minutes per contest.

New Orleans’ roster now stands at 16, with one two-way player (Trevon Bluiett).