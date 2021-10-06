Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas will be available to play Wednesday vs. Orlando Magic

The New Orleans Pelicans announced Wednesday, Oct. 6 that center Jonas Valanciunas will be available to play against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. Valanciunas missed Monday's preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a right thumb strain.

The Pelicans also announced that forwards Brandon Ingram (right knee contusion), Zion Williamson (right foot surgery) and center Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) have been ruled out for the game. Williamson is not expected to play in any of the team's four preseason games.

Fans can watch the Pelicans-Magic game on Bally Sports New Orleans and listen live on ESPN New Orleans 100.3.