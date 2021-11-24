Pelicans await results of Zion Williamson’s Wednesday foot scan

Thanksgiving Eve was likely circled on the calendars of many New Orleans basketball fans, with Nov. 24 being the date Zion Williamson was scheduled to get a round of scans on his right foot. After the 2021 All-Star forward underwent that process earlier Wednesday, the Pelicans are now awaiting the results to see what’s next in Williamson’s progression.

“First of all, everything he’s been doing has been great,” first-year head coach Willie Green said 90 minutes prior to tip-off of Wednesday’s home game vs. Washington. “(Working out by playing in) 1-on-1s, 3-on-3s. He had his scans today. We’re waiting on the specialist to review the scans. Once that happens, we’re hopeful he can progress even more. But it’s a wait and see.”