Layne Murdoch Jr.
Pelicans announce second half of 2020-2021 season broadcast schedule
Capacity will increase to 3,700 fans at Smoothie King Center to begin second half
MARCH 10, 2021
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today the television and radio broadcast schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season. FOX Sports New Orleans will broadcast 34 of the 36 remaining regular season games with play-by-play announcer Joel Meyers, color analyst Antonio Daniels, and sideline reporter Jen Hale.
The two regular season games not being televised by FOX Sports New Orleans are scheduled to air on TNT (March 23 vs. L.A. Lakers; April 20 vs. Brooklyn).
FOX Sports New Orleans will continue their coverage of Pelicans basketball on Thursday, March 11, as the Pelicans host the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Smoothie King Center. The local television broadcast schedule for the second half of the season features 15 home and 19 away contests.
Pelicans coverage on FOX Sports New Orleans including PELICANS LIVE pregame and postgame shows and other Pelicans programming will be available statewide on cable and satellite providers. PELICANS INSIDER, the bi-weekly program featuring player and coach profiles, game highlights and behind-the-scenes footage will continue to air for the remainder of the season.
2020-21 Pelicans cable and satellite providers and channels:
- AT&T U-Verse – Channel 757(SD) & 1757(HD)
- Cox Communications – Channel 38(SD) & 1038(HD)
- DirecTV – Channel 676-4(HD)
- Spectrum– Channel 33(SD) & 810(HD)
Download the Pelicans Mobile App presented by Verizon to enjoy exclusive content 365 days a year, including stats, breaking news, analysis and products.
All Pelicans games televised on FOX Sports New Orleans will be streamed on FOX Sports GO. FOX Sports GO is currently available on mobile and tablet devices, including iOS and Android as well as foxsportsgo.com. FOX Sports GO is also available on connected devices including, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku Players and Roku TV, and Xbox One. Fans can download the app for free from the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Amazon App Store, Roku App Store, XBOX One App Store and Windows App Store.
ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM, the team’s radio flagship station and home of the Pelicans Radio Network presented by Smoothie King, will broadcast all 36 remaining regular season games from the Smoothie King Center with play-by-play announcer Todd Graffagnini, color analyst John DeShazier and sideline reporter Caroline Gonzalez. ESPN Radio New Orleans 100.3 FM will also feature pregame and postgame shows with Pelicans studio host Daniel Sallerson.
ESPN New Orleans 100.3 FM will continue to air Pelicans Weekly on Thursday nights at 6 p.m. CT. The thirty-minute show hosted by Todd Graffagnini will feature exclusive interviews with Pelicans coaches, executives, and players, as well as guests from around the league.
Below is a list of the 2020-21 Pelicans radio affiliates.
- 100.3 FM ESPN Radio (Flagship)
- 1230 AM WBOK New Orleans
- 1410 AM KDBS Alexandria
- 103.3 FM WRQQ Baton Rouge
- 960 AM KROF Lafayette
- 94.7 FM WYLK North Shore
- 1240 AM KANE New Iberia
- 97.5 FM KTJZ Tallulah
- 104.9 FM WCJU Columbia, MS
- 104.9 FM WBUV Gulfport/Biloxi, MS
- 950 AM WHSY Hattiesburg, MS
- 103.7 FM WPNN Pensacola, FL
Tune-in to the New Orleans Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, a podcast devoted to Pelicans coverage. New shows are posted Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Pelicans.com, ITunes, Pelicans App, and Google Play. Additionally, fans can tune into any of the Pelicans’ radio affiliate networks across the Gulf South for must-listen radio for every Pelicans fan. Fans looking for their nearest radio affiliate are encouraged to visit https://www.nba.com/pelicans/news/broadcasting for more information.
Additionally, the Pelicans announced that capacity will increase to 3,700 fans beginning with Thursday night’s game against Minnesota. Additional information regarding the game day experience and health and safety procedures for upcoming Pelicans games can be found by visiting the A to Z guide and the Know Before you Go page on the team’s website.
Brandon Ingram on returning from the All-Star break | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Ingram talked about watching Zion Williamson in the All-Star game and his preparations for the second half of the regular season.
All Videos
Brandon Ingram on returning from the All-Star break | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Ingram talked about watching Zion Williamson in the All-Star game and his preparations for the second half of the regular season.
| 03:30
Lonzo Ball talks much needed All-Star break | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Ball talked about how much the players needed the All-Star break and the team’s excitement for tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves.
| 02:55
Stan Van Gundy on the second half of the NBA season | Pelicans Post-Practice 3/10/21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy post-practice media availability from Pelicans practice on 3/10/2021. Van Gundy talked about the second half of the NBA season and the preparations for tomorrow night’s game against the Timberwolves.
| 10:00
Teresa Weatherspoon, Pelicans women leaders offer career wisdom in Women in Athletics Panel
New Orleans Pelicans assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon and other women leaders within the Pelicans organization recently shared words of wisdom in a Women in Athletics panel for local students hosted by Dr. Kiki Barnes.
| 04:09
24 Seconds with Jaxson Hayes presented by Tissot
Join New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes as he goes up against the shot clock and answers a range of quick-fire questions about his shoe collection, his favorite accessory, and more.
| 00:31
All-Star 2021 Recap: Zion Williamson's NBA All-Star Game Debut
Check out highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's NBA All-Star Game debut in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
| 00:40
Pelicans & Saints staff celebrate International Women's Day 2021
In celebration of International Women's Day 2021, we honor the women leaders with the Pelicans & Saints organizations and showcase their unique roles with the teams.
| 01:27
Zion Williamson talks about his first NBA All-Star Game experience | 2021 NBA All-Star
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks about his first All-Star Game experience after competing for Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 04:46
Zion Williamson finishes at the rim | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects another bucket with the soft touch at the rim.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson put-back dunk | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collect the rebound and goes back up for the jam in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:08
Zion Williamson back-to-back jams | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams home back-to-back dunks for Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:23
Zion Williamson alley-oop slam | 2021 NBA All-Star Game Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson gets his first NBA All-Star Game points on an alley-oop slam.
| 00:14
Zion Williamson introduced as 2021 NBA All-Star Game starter for Team Durant
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is introduced with the starting lineup for Team Durant during the 2021 NBA All-Star Game.
| 00:19
Zion Williamson talks best All-Star memories at 2021 NBA All-Star media availability
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson speaks to the media prior to his first NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta on Sunday, March 7, 2021.
| 17:04
Hype: Zion Williamson coming to NBA All-Star Weekend 2021
Get ready to witness New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson in his first-career NBA All-Star game on Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Atlanta.
| 00:54
Pelicans vs. Heat Slo-Mo Highlights 3/4/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Miami Heat in Game 36 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:50
Captains LeBron, Durant select All-Star reserves
LeBron James and Kevin Durant make their draft picks for the All-Star reserves.
| 00:07
Brandon Ingram scores 17 points | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 17 points vs. Miami on March 4.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 3/4/2021
Pelicans-Bulls Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat (3/4/21).
| 03:43
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Kira Lewis Jr. 3/4/2021
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat (3/4/21).
| 03:43
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 3/4/2021
Pelicans-Heat Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Miami Heat (3/4/21).
| 07:24
Josh Hart sinks half-court heave | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart beats the third-quarter buzzer with a half-court heave to trim the deficit to single digits.
| 00:19
Brandon Ingram And-1 | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drives to the basket and converts the And-1.
| 00:37
Lonzo Ball triple | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball buries the step-back triple.
| 00:09
Josh Hart transition dunk | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart throws down the two-handed slam in transition.
| 00:09
Nickeil Alexander-Walker assist | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickiel Alexander-Walker finds Jaxson Hayes for the slam.
| 00:10
Jaxson Hayes steal leads to Brandon Ingram bucket | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes creates the turnover leading to the Brandon Ingram lay-up.
| 00:14
Steven Adams pump fake and score | Pelicans-Heat Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams utilizes the ball fake for the up-and-under score.
| 00:13
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Heat | March 4, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Miami Heat on Thursday, March 4 at 7:30 PM CT on TNT.
| 00:30
Pelicans vs. Bulls Slo-Mo Highlights 3/3/21
Watch slow motion highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' game against the Chicago Bulls in Game 35 of the 2020-21 NBA regular season.
| 00:55
NEXT UP: