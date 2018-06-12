Pelicans Announce MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 Schedule

June 12, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The NBA announced today the schedule for the MGM Resorts Summer League 2018 in Las Vegas, featuring all 30 NBA teams for the first time in the history of the league. The 12-day event will take place at the Thomas & Mack Center and the COX Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 will tip off with a record 10 games on Friday, July 6 and continue through Tuesday, July 17. The first day of action will include five games on NBA TV and a tripleheader on ESPN.

The New Orleans Pelicans will begin summer league play on July 6 with an afternoon matchup at the Thomas & Mack Center with the Toronto Raptors on ESPNU, followed by games against the Miami HEAT on NBA TV and Detroit Pistons on ESPNU at the COX Pavilion on July 7 and 9, respectively, before beginning the single-elimination tournament.

For the second consecutive year, ESPN will present every game from Las Vegas via the ESPN App, along with a record 46 games on its linear television channels (ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU).

Each team will play a minimum of five games at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018, starting with three preliminary contests from July 6-10. The teams will then be seeded in the tournament, which starts on July 11 and concludes with the Championship Game on July 17.

Tickets for MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2018 are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting NBATickets.com.

This will be New Orleans’ 13th summer in Las Vegas (’05-’10, ’12-Present). The Pelicans’ Summer League roster and mini-camp schedule will be announced at later dates.

PELICANS 2018 SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE