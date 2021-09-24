Pelicans announce 2021 Training Camp information
September 24, 2021
NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2021 Media Day and Training Camp information.
Pelicans Media Day will be held on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Smoothie King Center. Training Camp practices will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. Practice times will be announced the day prior to each practice. Training Camp practices are closed to the public and will be open to the media at the conclusion of each practice. Information about Pelicans Open Practice will be announced at a later date.
Below is the 2021 Pelicans’ Training Camp roster:
2021 PELICANS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|Ht.
|Wt.
|DOB
|Prior to NBA/Country
|NBA Years
|6
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|G
|6-5
|205
|9/2/1998
|Virginia Tech/Canada
|2
|15
|Jose Alvarado*
|G
|6-0
|179
|4/12/1998
|Georgia Tech/USA
|R
|45
|Zylan Cheatham
|F
|6-8
|220
|11/17/1995
|Arizona State/USA
|1
|32
|Wenyen Gabriel
|F
|6-9
|205
|3/26/1997
|Kentucky/South Sudan
|2
|4
|Devonte' Graham
|G
|6-1
|195
|2/22/1995
|Kansas/USA
|3
|2
|Jared Harper
|G
|6-0
|175
|9/14/1997
|Auburn/USA
|2
|3
|Josh Hart
|G
|6-5
|215
|3/6/1995
|Villanova/USA
|4
|10
|Jaxson Hayes
|C
|6-11
|220
|5/23/2000
|Texas/USA
|2
|9
|Willy Hernangómez
|C
|6-11
|250
|5/27/1994
|Real Madrid/Spain
|5
|34
|Daulton Hommes*
|F
|6-8
|215
|7/4/1996
|Point Loma Nazarene/USA
|R
|14
|Brandon Ingram
|F
|6-7
|190
|9/2/1997
|Duke/USA
|5
|5
|Herbert Jones
|F
|6-6
|206
|10/6/1998
|Alabama/USA
|R
|13
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|G
|6-1
|170
|4/6/2001
|Alabama/USA
|1
|0
|Didi Louzada
|G
|6-5
|210
|7/2/1999
|Sydney Kings (Australia)/Brazil
|1
|8
|Naji Marshall
|F
|6-7
|220
|1/24/1998
|Xavier (OH)/USA
|1
|25
|Trey Murphy III
|F
|6-8
|208
|6/18/2000
|Virginia/USA
|R
|31
|Tomáš Satoranský
|G
|6-7
|210
|10/30/1991
|FC Barcelona/Czech Republic
|5
|41
|Garrett Temple
|G/F
|6-5
|195
|5/8/1986
|Louisiana State/USA
|11
|17
|Jonas Valančiūnas
|C
|6-11
|265
|5/6/1992
|Lietuvos Rytas/Lithuania
|9
|1
|Zion Williamson
|F
|6-6
|284
|7/6/2000
|Duke/USA
|2
*Two-way Player
Head Coach: Willie Green
Assistant Coaches: Jarron Collins, Casey Hill, Fred Vinson, Teresa Weatherspoon
Coaching Advisor: Mike D’Antoni
Player Development Coaches: Corey Brewer, Ryan Frazier, Darnell Lazare, Beno Udrih
VP of Player Care & Performance: Aaron Nelson
Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Maystadt