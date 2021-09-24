Pelicans announce 2021 Training Camp information

September 24, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2021 Media Day and Training Camp information.

Pelicans Media Day will be held on Monday, Sept. 27 at the Smoothie King Center. Training Camp practices will take place from Tuesday, Sept. 28 through Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La. Practice times will be announced the day prior to each practice. Training Camp practices are closed to the public and will be open to the media at the conclusion of each practice. Information about Pelicans Open Practice will be announced at a later date.

Below is the 2021 Pelicans’ Training Camp roster:

2021 PELICANS TRAINING CAMP ROSTER

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. DOB Prior to NBA/Country NBA Years 6 Nickeil Alexander-Walker G 6-5 205 9/2/1998 Virginia Tech/Canada 2 15 Jose Alvarado* G 6-0 179 4/12/1998 Georgia Tech/USA R 45 Zylan Cheatham F 6-8 220 11/17/1995 Arizona State/USA 1 32 Wenyen Gabriel F 6-9 205 3/26/1997 Kentucky/South Sudan 2 4 Devonte' Graham G 6-1 195 2/22/1995 Kansas/USA 3 2 Jared Harper G 6-0 175 9/14/1997 Auburn/USA 2 3 Josh Hart G 6-5 215 3/6/1995 Villanova/USA 4 10 Jaxson Hayes C 6-11 220 5/23/2000 Texas/USA 2 9 Willy Hernangómez C 6-11 250 5/27/1994 Real Madrid/Spain 5 34 Daulton Hommes* F 6-8 215 7/4/1996 Point Loma Nazarene/USA R 14 Brandon Ingram F 6-7 190 9/2/1997 Duke/USA 5 5 Herbert Jones F 6-6 206 10/6/1998 Alabama/USA R 13 Kira Lewis Jr. G 6-1 170 4/6/2001 Alabama/USA 1 0 Didi Louzada G 6-5 210 7/2/1999 Sydney Kings (Australia)/Brazil 1 8 Naji Marshall F 6-7 220 1/24/1998 Xavier (OH)/USA 1 25 Trey Murphy III F 6-8 208 6/18/2000 Virginia/USA R 31 Tomáš Satoranský G 6-7 210 10/30/1991 FC Barcelona/Czech Republic 5 41 Garrett Temple G/F 6-5 195 5/8/1986 Louisiana State/USA 11 17 Jonas Valančiūnas C 6-11 265 5/6/1992 Lietuvos Rytas/Lithuania 9 1 Zion Williamson F 6-6 284 7/6/2000 Duke/USA 2

*Two-way Player

Head Coach: Willie Green

Assistant Coaches: Jarron Collins, Casey Hill, Fred Vinson, Teresa Weatherspoon

Coaching Advisor: Mike D’Antoni

Player Development Coaches: Corey Brewer, Ryan Frazier, Darnell Lazare, Beno Udrih

VP of Player Care & Performance: Aaron Nelson

Head Athletic Trainer: Tom Maystadt