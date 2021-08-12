Pelicans announce 2021 preseason schedule

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2021 preseason schedule.

The Pelicans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 4. The team then returns home to face the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 6. New Orleans will conclude preseason play with road games at Chicago and Utah on October 8 and 11, respectively.

Broadcast information for the Pelicans’ preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Pelicans 2021 Preseason Schedule