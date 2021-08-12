Brandon Ingram vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Pelicans announce 2021 preseason schedule

Posted: Aug 12, 2021

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2021 preseason schedule.

The Pelicans will open preseason play with a road contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, October 4. The team then returns home to face the Orlando Magic at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 6. New Orleans will conclude preseason play with road games at Chicago and Utah on October 8 and 11, respectively.

Broadcast information for the Pelicans’ preseason games will be announced at a later date.

Pelicans 2021 Preseason Schedule

Date Day Opponent Location Time (CT)
Oct. 4 Monday at Minnesota Target Center (Minneapolis, MN) 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 6 Wednesday vs. Orlando Smoothie King Center (New Orleans, LA) 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 8 Friday at Chicago United Center (Chicago, IL) 7:00 p.m.
Oct. 11 Monday at Utah Vivint Arena (Salt Lake City, UT) 8:00 p.m.
