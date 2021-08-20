Pelicans announce 2021-2022 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek

August 20, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today their 2021-22 regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek. The Pelicans will open the regular season against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, October 20, followed by a three-game road trip against the Chicago Bulls (Oct. 22) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (Oct. 23 and 25).

The Pelicans will be featured on national television 15 times during the 2021-22 campaign. ESPN is scheduled to broadcast six Pelicans games – vs. Atlanta (Oct. 27), at Golden State (Nov. 5), vs. Milwaukee (Dec. 17), at Denver (Feb. 4), at L.A. Lakers (Feb. 27), and at Denver (Mar. 6). TNT will broadcast four Pelicans contests – at Phoenix (Nov. 2), at New York (Jan. 20), vs. Miami (Feb. 10), and at Memphis (Mar. 8). NBA TV will televise five Pelicans contests – at Indiana (Nov. 20), at Milwaukee (Jan. 1), vs. Phoenix (Mar. 15), at L.A. Lakers (Apr. 1), and at LA Clippers (Apr. 3). Additionally, ESPN Radio will nationally broadcast one Pelicans matchup – at New York (Jan. 20).

Fifteen of the Pelicans’ 41 games at the Smoothie King Center will be played on Friday (7), Saturday (5), or Sunday (3). All home games are scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m., with the exception of two nationally televised games which will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. (Oct. 27 vs. Atlanta; Feb. 10 vs. Miami); a nationally televised contest set to tip-off at 9:00 p.m. (Dec. 17 vs. Milwaukee); three Saturday contests tipping off at 6:00 p.m. (Oct. 30 vs. New York; Nov. 13 vs. Memphis; Feb. 12 vs. San Antonio); one Saturday contest at 5:00 p.m. (Jan. 29 vs. Boston); one Saturday game at 4:00 p.m. (Mar. 26 vs. San Antonio); and two Sunday games scheduled for 6:00 p.m. (Mar. 13 vs. Houston; Mar. 27 vs. L.A. Lakers).

New Orleans’ longest homestand is a six game stretch from Feb. 8-17 when the team hosts Houston, Miami, San Antonio, Memphis, Toronto and Dallas. The Pelicans have three four-game road trips over seven days during the season –Nov. 2-8 with stops in Phoenix, Sacramento, Golden State, and Dallas; Jan. 31 through Feb. 6 with games in Cleveland, Detroit, Denver and Houston; and Mar. 30 through Apr. 5 with contests in Portland, Los Angeles (Lakers and Clippers) and Sacramento.

The Pelicans will play Western Conference opponents four times each (2 home, 2 away), with the exception of Golden State (2 home, 1 away), Portland (2 home, 1 away), L.A. Lakers (1 home, 2 away) and Oklahoma City (1 home, 2 away). New Orleans will play Eastern Conference opponents two times each (1 home, 1 away).

For more information about the Pelicans’ 2021-22 regular season schedule, please visit Pelicans.com/schedule.