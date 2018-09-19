Pelicans Announce 2018 Training Camp Schedule

September 19, 2018

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans today announced the team’s 2018 training camp schedule.

Training camp will be held from Tuesday, September 25 through Saturday, September 29. All practices will be held at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, Louisiana. Training camp practices are closed to the general public and will be open to the media at the conclusion of each practice.

Media members covering training camp practices should arrive no later than one hour after the scheduled start time of practice each day.

2018 PELICANS TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE