Pelicans acquire Derrick Favors

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired forward/center Derrick Favors from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2021 and 2023 second-round draft pick, originally acquired from the Golden State Warriors in a draft-night trade last month.

“We are ecstatic to be able to introduce a player and person of Derrick’s caliber to our Pelicans’ family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “As a selfless, 27-year old elite rim protector, with what we believe is untapped offensive potential, he is just entering his prime. We believe he will be a vital piece of our nucleus moving forward.”

Favors, 6-10, 265, appeared in 76 games (70 starts) for the Jazz last season, averaging 11.8 points on .586 shooting from the floor, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks in 23.2 minutes per contest. Selected by the New Jersey Nets with the third overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft out of Georgia Tech, Favors has appeared in 632 career regular season games with New Jersey and Utah, averaging 11.6 points on .525 shooting from the floor, 7.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest. Additionally, Favors has appeared in 31 postseason contests for Utah, including three straight playoff appearances from 2016-19, averaging 9.4 points on .574 shooting from the field, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks.