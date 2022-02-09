Pelicans acquire CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell

February 8, 2022

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has acquired CJ McCollum, Larry Nance Jr., and Tony Snell in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers. In exchange, New Orleans has conveyed Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Josh Hart, Didi Louzada, Tomáš Satoranský, a protected 2022 first round draft pick, and two future second round draft picks.

McCollum, 6-3, 190, has appeared in 36 games (all starts) for Portland this season, averaging 20.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 35.2 minutes per game while shooting .436 from the field and .384 from deep. Drafted tenth overall by Portland in the 2013 NBA Draft out of Lehigh, the nine-year NBA veteran has appeared in 564 career games (467 starts) with the Blazers, averaging 19.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 31.5 minutes per game while shooting .453 from the field and .396 from deep. McCollum has also appeared in 57 career playoff games (47 starts) throughout his career, averaging 20.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in 35.1 minutes per contest.

Nance Jr., 6-7, 245, has appeared in 37 games (11 starts) for Portland this season, averaging 6.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 23.2 minutes per game. Drafted 27th overall in the 2015 NBA Draft out of Wyoming, Nance Jr. has appeared in 387 career games (134 starts) with Portland, Cleveland, and the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging 8.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.1 minutes per game.

Snell, 6-6, 213, has appeared in 38 games (10 starts) for Portland this season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game. Drafted 20th overall in the 2013 NBA Draft out of New Mexico, Snell has appeared in 586 career games (308 starts) with Portland, Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, and Chicago, averaging 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21.9 minutes per game. Snell has also appeared in 47 career playoff games (8 starts) throughout his career, averaging 2.9 points and 1.1 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per contest.

Alexander-Walker, 6-5, 205, whose draft rights were originally acquired by the Pelicans from the Atlanta Hawks via trade on July 7, 2019, has appeared in 50 games (19 starts) for the Pelicans this season, averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 26.3 minutes per game. In three seasons with New Orleans, Alexander-Walker appeared in 143 games (33 starts), averaging 9.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists in 20.4 minutes per game.

Hart, 6-5, 215, who was originally acquired by the Pelicans from the Los Angeles Lakers in a three-team trade on July 6, 2019, appeared in 41 games (40 starts) for New Orleans this season, averaging 13.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes per game. Hart has appeared in 283 career games (105 starts) with New Orleans and the Los Angeles Lakers, holding averages of 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 27.0 minutes per game.

Louzada, 6-5, 210, whose draft rights were originally acquired by the Pelicans from the Atlanta Hawks via trade on July 7, 2019, appeared in five games off the bench for the Pelicans over the last two seasons, averaging 1.6 points and 1.0 rebound in 12.6 minutes per game.

Satoranský, 6-7, 210, who was originally acquired by New Orleans from the Chicago Bulls on August 8, 2021, appeared in 32 games (three starts) for the Pelicans this season, averaging 2.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 15.0 minutes per game. Satoranský has appeared in 365 career games (172 starts) over six seasons with New Orleans, Chicago, and Washington, averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.