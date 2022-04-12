Pelicans 2022 postseason profile: Herbert Jones

Four different New Orleans players have made an NBA All-Star appearance since 2018, but apparently what the Pelicans needed to get national writers, broadcasters and podcasters to finally start paying close attention to the franchise was a defensive-minded, second-round draft pick who averaged 7.3 points per game in college.

It’s unclear exactly when rookie Herbert Jones became the darling of credentialed members of the media, but the 23-year-old wing began stealing the hearts of blue checkmarks not long after joining Willie Green’s starting lineup in his second pro game. Maybe it was his lockdown defense against some of the league’s top scorers. Maybe it was Jones’ all-business, often-expressionless approach to carrying out his duties, which include jumping passing lanes, using his quick hands to poke the ball away from unsuspecting opponents, or springing into action from parts unknown to swat a three-pointer, leaving his own teammates in disbelief at how he pulled off another low-odds rejection.

“I love Herbert Jones,” ESPN.com’s Kevin Arnovitz said on Zach Lowe’s podcast this week. “He’s going to be on my first-team All-Rookie (vote), as a second-round pick. I’m a big fan of Herbert Jones. He was even a late scratch for my second-team (NBA) All-Defense. I’m enjoying the Herbert Jones experience.”

“Not on Herb!” Lowe exclaimed on the same episode, referencing the popular phrase – coined by Pelicans teammates in preseason – that acknowledges how difficult it is to score against Jones.

As Lowe wrote in January during an ode to the University of Alabama product, “His ludicrous arms appear everywhere at once – right in your face if you have the ball, but also somehow in every passing lane. He averages 1.5 steals and one block per game, and is one of only four guys leading their respective teams in both categories.”

By February, the Pelicans began flashing a “Not On Herb!” scoreboard graphic in the Smoothie King Center to honor his many impactful defensive plays. “His defense (has) been both effective and spectacular,” The Ringer’s Damian Burchardt described, “so much so that it inspired a cultural phenomenon of sorts in New Orleans.”

After becoming a major difference-maker for a Pelicans team that rebounded from a 3-16 start, the Tuscaloosa-born Jones has emerged as more than a local or regional favorite. He’s at the center of what’s become a national lovefest.

“Jones is already one of the game’s best individual defenders,” The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor wrote in February. “He’s a ball of energy with elastic arms who can swat shots and intercept passes. He’s the type of player who will make big plays on a championship stage if he’s ever fortunate enough to be in that position.”

Like Arnovitz, O’Connor also spoke for many with microphones, notebooks and laptops when he tweeted, “I love Herb Jones.”