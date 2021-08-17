Pelicans 2021-22 schedule will be unveiled Friday at 2 p.m.

On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA provided a glimpse at several highlights from the 2021-22 regular season schedule, including a five-game Christmas Day slate. The New Orleans Pelicans will learn their entire 82-game schedule Friday at 2 p.m. Central, when the NBA unveils all other details for the league’s 30 teams.

Here are other key dates to know ahead of the NBA’s 2021-22 season:

Sept. 28: Training camps open

Oct. 19: Regular season begins

Feb. 20: All-Star Game in Cleveland

April 10: End of regular season

April 12-15: Play-in tournament

April 16: Playoffs begin

June 2-19: NBA Finals