Pelicans 2021-22 schedule will be unveiled Friday at 2 p.m.
On Tuesday afternoon, the NBA provided a glimpse at several highlights from the 2021-22 regular season schedule, including a five-game Christmas Day slate. The New Orleans Pelicans will learn their entire 82-game schedule Friday at 2 p.m. Central, when the NBA unveils all other details for the league’s 30 teams.
Here are other key dates to know ahead of the NBA’s 2021-22 season:
Sept. 28: Training camps open
Oct. 19: Regular season begins
Feb. 20: All-Star Game in Cleveland
April 10: End of regular season
April 12-15: Play-in tournament
April 16: Playoffs begin
June 2-19: NBA Finals
NEXT UP: