Pat Boylan on the New Orleans Pelicans podcast presented by SeatGeek - January 4, 20210
We have a game day edition of the New Orleans Pelicans podcast as Indiana Pacers Radio Host/Sideline Reporter, Pat Boylan joins to discuss the Pelicans vs. Pacers game on Monday night in the Smoothie King Center.
Audio Link
JJ Redick talks defense, finding shots in the system | Pelicans-Pacers Shootaround (1/4/21)
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about winning games with defense and finding better shots ahead of the Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers (1/4/21).
All Videos
JJ Redick talks defense, finding shots in the system | Pelicans-Pacers Shootaround (1/4/21)
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick talks about winning games with defense and finding better shots ahead of the Pelicans game against the Indiana Pacers (1/4/21).
| 08:17
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Pacers | January 4, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Indiana Pacers on Monday, January 4 at 7PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
Stan Van Gundy speaks about Toronto win, defensive improvements | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy talks about the team's performance against Toronto and what needs to be cleaned up defensively ahead of Monday night following practice on January 3, 2021.
| 08:10
Wenyen Gabriel shares a progress update on his injury | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel share a progress report on his return from injury following practice on January 3, 2021.
| 03:54
Jaxson Hayes talks about his Year 2 focus | Pelicans Post-Practice 1-3-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes talks about his focus and goals in Year 2 of his NBA career following practice on January 3, 2021.
| 02:09
Bad Jokes with JJ Redick
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick has some cringe-worthy jokes he'd like to share with the fans.
| 00:47
Game Recap: Pelicans 120, Raptors 116
The Pelicans defeated the Raptors, 120-116. Brandon Ingram led the way for the Pelicans with 31 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, while Zion Williamson added 21 points and 7 rebounds in the victory.
| 00:02
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 1-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Toronto Raptors on January 2, 2021.
| 00:58
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Brandon Ingram 1-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram discusses his team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Toronto Raptors on January 2, 2021.
| 04:34
Pelicans-Raptors Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 1-2-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses his team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Toronto Raptors on January 2, 2021.
| 10:13
Pelicans On-Court Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe vs. Raptors
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams speaks with Caroline Gonzalez about the team's win over the Raptors on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
| 00:56
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Eric Bledsoe scores 19 points
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe scores 19 points, including a clutch three down the stretch in the Pelicans' 120-116 win over Toronto.
| 01:54
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Zion Williamson tallies 21 points
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson tallied 21 points in the team's 120-116 win over the Toronto Raptors.
| 01:32
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Brandon Ingram notches 31 points
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 31 points in the Pelicans win over Toronto.
| 01:55
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Toronto Raptors 1/2/21
Highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 120-116 win over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, January 2, 2020.
| 01:58
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Eric Bledsoe clutch triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe drills the triple with time winding down in the fourth quarter.
| 00:29
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Eric Bledsoe beats the buzzer
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe beats the third-quarter buzzer with a deep three-point bucket.
| 00:15
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Zion Williamson alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers a dime to Zion Williamson who flushes home the alley-oop dunk.
| 00:12
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Zion Williamson spin & score
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the hoop and converts the difficult bucket.
| 00:11
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Jaxson Hayes dunk
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes elevates for the two-handed jam.
| 00:12
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Eric Bledsoe triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe steps up and knocks down the three-point shot.
| 00:10
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Steven Adams alley-oop
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams throws down the alley-oop off the Eric Bledsoe assist.
| 00:20
Pelicans-Raptors Highlights: Lonzo Ball triple
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the deep three-point shot in the first quarter.
| 00:08
Josh Hart on the team's focus to protect the paint | Pelicans-Raptors Shootaround
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hill talks about the team's emphasis to protect the paint following shootaround ahead of the team's matchup with Toronto Raptors.
| 07:45
Lonzo Ball speaks on team's defensive improvements | Pelicans-Raptors Shootaround
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about the team's defensive improvements following shootaround ahead of the team's matchup with Toronto Raptors.
| 02:50
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 12-31-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker discusses the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 31, 2020.
| 05:45
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Stan Van Gundy 12-31-20
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy discusses the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 31, 2020.
| 11:10
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Steven Adams 12-31-20
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams discusses the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 31, 2020.
| 07:10
Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview: Eric Bledsoe 12-31-20
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe discusses the team's performance in their 2020-2021 NBA regular season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 31, 2020.
| 03:35
NEXT UP: