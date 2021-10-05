New Orleans Pelicans v Minnesota Timberwolves
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 4: Nickeil Alexander-Walker #6 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during a pre-season game on October 4, 2021 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Timberwolves 117, Pelicans 114

by Pelicans.com
Posted: Oct 04, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans opened their four-game preseason schedule Monday, Oct. 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Target Center and ... it looked like a preseason game. The shots weren't falling early (32 percent shooting in the opening quarter) while the ball was changing hands early and often (15 first half turnovers, 21 for the game).

The T'wolves registed the 117-114 win thanks to a strong first half showing from veteran center Karl-Anthony Towns (15 points) and guard D'Angelo Russell (19 points in 16 minutes) as their reserves just barely survived a strong fourth quarter push from the Pelicans bench.

Rookie wing Trey Murphy had a nice debut for New Orleans Coach Willie Green with 21 points in 30 minutes on 6 of 10 3-point shooting although his attempt to tie the score was blocked at the buzzer. Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes left the game with 1:25 to play in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. He scored eight points with five rebounds in 20 minutes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. The third-year veteran led the team with 22 points and added three assists and two rebounds in just 20 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

19: The Pelicans were 4 of 21 on 3-pointers in the first half (19 percent), one of the main reasons they trailed 65-45 at halftime.

40: Second quarter point total by Minnesota, which used the scoring outburst to take control.

WHO STARTED: Brandon Ingram, Naji Marshall, Wily Hernangomez, Garrett Temple and Devonte' Graham.

WHO DIDN'T PLAY: Starting forward Zion Williamson, who is not expected to play the entire preseason after right foot surgery, and center Jonas Valanciunas (right thumb sprain), both sat out the game for the Pelicans. 

WHAT'S NEXT: The Pelicans make their 2021-22 debut appearance at the Smoothie King Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday with a game against the Orlando Magic. Find Pelicans-Magic tickets here

Trey Murphy III | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about his first NBA preseason game following the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.

Preseason 2021: Pelicans at Timberwolves 10/4/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about his first NBA preseason game following the team's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
Oct 5, 2021  |  02:19
Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker talks about Trey Murphy III, his Year 3 growth, and Willie Green's leadership following the team's preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
Oct 5, 2021  |  04:10
Willie Green | Pelicans-Timberwolves Postgame Interview 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the team's turnovers in their preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 4, 2021.
Oct 5, 2021  |  04:53
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads New Orleans with 22 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the team with 22 points against the Timberwolves in preseason play.
Oct 4, 2021  |  02:00
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 21 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III racked up the points in the second half, finishing with 21 against the Timberwolves in preseason play.
Oct 4, 2021  |  01:12
Trey Murphy III with a 12-point spurt in the 4th Quarter | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III heats up from deep in the fourth quarter for 12 points.
Oct 4, 2021  |  00:41
Brandon Ingram dunk in the lane | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy feeds a wide open Brandon Ingram under the rim for the dunk.
Oct 4, 2021  |  00:10
Triple for Trey Murphy III | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III drain the the triple in transition.
Oct 4, 2021  |  00:09
Jaxson Hayes putback slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes flies above the rim for the putback slam.
Oct 4, 2021  |  00:17
Nickeil Alexander-Walker banks off the glass | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker connects on the high bank shot and-1.
Oct 4, 2021  |  00:23
Naji Marshall steal and slam | Pelicans-Timberwolves Preseason Highlights 10-4-21
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall picks the pass and races the floor for the fast break slam.
Oct 4, 2021  |  00:10
