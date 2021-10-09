Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Bulls 121, Pelicans 85

The New Orleans Pelicans had a game to forget Friday night in Chicago as the Bulls rolled to a 121-85 preseason victory at the United Center. The Bulls never trailed, grabbing a 30-17 first quarter lead thanks to some terrible shooting from the Pelicans (0 for 9 from 3-point range) and solid play from Chicago's starting five.

Former Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scored 19 points for the Bulls and Zach Lavine added 21 points as the Bulls led by as many as 46 points. The Pelicans (1-2) played their third consecutive preseason game without forward Zion Williamson and second straight without forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness). Chicago moved to 2-0 in the preseason.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Center Jonas Valanciunas was the team's top performer, scoring 14 points with four rebounds and three assists in the opening three quarters.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 for 9: 3-point shooting for the Pelicans in the first quarter. The Bulls outscored the Pelicans 30-17 in the quarter.

3 of 15: Nickeil Alexander-Walker's shooting numbers in the loss.

WHO STARTED: Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall, Valanciunas, Garrett Temple and Devonte' Graham.

WHO DIDN'T PLAY: In addition to Williamson and Ingram, center Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) did not play.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Pelicans will take on the Jazz in Utah at 8 p.m. Monday. You can watch the game on Pelicans.com/live or listen on ESPN 100.3.