New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - OCTOBER 08: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls gets tied up by Naji Marshall #8 of the New Orleans Pelicans at the United Center on October 08, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois.

Panzura preseason postgame wrap: Bulls 121, Pelicans 85

Bulls grab early lead, coast to win
by Pelicans.com
Posted: Oct 08, 2021

The New Orleans Pelicans had a game to forget Friday night in Chicago as the Bulls rolled to a 121-85 preseason victory at the United Center. The Bulls never trailed, grabbing a 30-17 first quarter lead thanks to some terrible shooting from the Pelicans (0 for 9 from 3-point range) and solid play from Chicago's starting five.

Former Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scored 19 points for the Bulls and Zach Lavine added 21 points as the Bulls led by as many as 46 points. The Pelicans (1-2) played their third consecutive preseason game without forward Zion Williamson and second straight without forward Brandon Ingram (right knee soreness). Chicago moved to 2-0 in the preseason.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Center Jonas Valanciunas was the team's top performer, scoring 14 points with four rebounds and three assists in the opening three quarters.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 for 9: 3-point shooting for the Pelicans in the first quarter. The Bulls outscored the Pelicans 30-17 in the quarter.

3 of 15: Nickeil Alexander-Walker's shooting numbers in the loss. 

WHO STARTED: Alexander-Walker, Naji Marshall, Valanciunas, Garrett Temple and Devonte' Graham.

WHO DIDN'T PLAY: In addition to Williamson and Ingram, center Jaxson Hayes (left ankle sprain) did not play.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Pelicans will take on the Jazz in Utah at 8 p.m. Monday. You can watch the game on Pelicans.com/live or listen on ESPN 100.3.

Game Recap: Pelicans 104, Magic 86

The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 104-86. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans, while Cole Anthony tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Magic in the lo

Pelicans Preseason 2021: Pelicans vs. Magic 10/6/21

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Game Recap: Pelicans 104, Magic 86
Now Playing

Game Recap: Pelicans 104, Magic 86

The Pelicans defeated the Magic, 104-86. Trey Murphy III led all scorers with 20 points and six rebounds for the Pelicans, while Cole Anthony tallied 12 points and six rebounds for the Magic in the lo
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:01
Trey Murphy III on second half offense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III on second half offense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III talks about the team's offense in the second half following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  05:57
Willie Green on ugly win, setting tone with defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Now Playing

Willie Green on ugly win, setting tone with defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks about the ugly win and defense leading to offense in the team's preseason victory over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  05:44
Kira Lewis Jr. on Jonas, backcourt battle | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. on Jonas, backcourt battle | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. talks about Jonas Valanciunas' contribution and the Pelicans backcourt rotation following the team's preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:05
Herbert Jones on team defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones on team defense | Pelicans-Magic Postgame Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones talks about the team's defense in their preseason win over the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:24
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 19 against Orlando 10-6-2
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scores 19 against Orlando 10-6-2

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (19 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:00
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
Now Playing

Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic

Trey Murphy III with 11 Points in the 4th Quarter vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:46
Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
Now Playing

Highlights: Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic

Trey Murphy III with 6 3-pointers vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:02
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 20 against Orlando Magic 10-6-2
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Trey Murphy III scores 20 against Orlando Magic 10-6-2

Trey Murphy III (20 points) Highlights vs. Orlando Magic
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:23
Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic | Pelicans-Magic Post-Game Interview
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic | Pelicans-Magic Post-Game Interview

Trey Murphy III talks to Jen Hale following the win against the Orlando Magic.
Oct 6, 2021  |  01:33
Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr. | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Herbert Jones with the slam off the alley-oop by Kira Lewis Jr.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:16
Steal and dunk by Willy Hernangomez off the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Steal and dunk by Willy Hernangomez off the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Willy Hernangomez gets the steal and is rewarded with a dunk off the assist by Josh Hart.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:13
Steal and slam by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Steal and slam by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Josh Hart gets the steal and dunks it on the other end.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:08
Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Trey Murphy III hits the 3 off the assist by Devonte' Graham
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3 off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:09
Willy Hernangomez slams it home | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10-6-21
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez slams it home | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez collect a pass from Devonte' Graham and slams it home.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:21
Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones reverses off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Herbert Jones hits a reverse layup off the assist by Jonas Valanciunas.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:17
Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Jonas Valanciunas dunks off the assist by Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:10
Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Trey Murphy III hits a 3 on the assist by Josh Hart
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:11
Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a 3 on the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a 3 on the assist by Devonte' Graham | Pelicans-Magic Preseason Highlights 10/6/21

Nickeil Alexander-Walker hits a triple on the assist by Devonte' Graham
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:07
Willy Hernangómez on next game improvements | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
Now Playing

Willy Hernangómez on next game improvements | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez talks about team improvements for preseason game #2 following shootaround practice as the team gets set to host the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021.
Oct 6, 2021  |  06:04
Jonas Valančiūnas on his game status | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21
Now Playing

Jonas Valančiūnas on his game status | Pelicans-Magic Shootaround Interview 10-6-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas talks about his status for the Pelicans home preseason game against the Orlando Magic on October 6, 2021 following Wednesday's shootaround.
Oct 6, 2021  |  02:21
Pelicans vs. Magic Preseason HYPE | 2021-22 NBA
Now Playing

Pelicans vs. Magic Preseason HYPE | 2021-22 NBA

Get HYPE for tonight's New Orleans Pelicans game against the Orlando Magic at 7pm CST on Bally Sports New Orleans.
Oct 6, 2021  |  00:29
Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Hayes, Jaxson, Ingram, Brandon, Murphy III, Trey, Valanciunas, Jonas

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Hayes, Jaxson

Ingram, Brandon

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter