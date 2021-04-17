Brandon Ingram rises for a shot in the paint at Washington

Panzura postgame wrap: Wizards 117, Pelicans 115 (OT)

Wizards (22-33), Pelicans (25-31)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 16, 2021

Washington had a chance to win Friday at the end of regulation on a deep jumper, then again on a deep jumper at the end of overtime as well. The Wizards didn’t make either shot, but on the latter attempt – by guard Russell Westbrook – the hosts benefited from a defensive foul, setting up Westbrook for the game-deciding free throws. Zion Williamson was ruled to have tapped Westbrook on the elbow with 1.9 seconds remaining in the extra period, leading to Washington picking up an important victory, while handing New Orleans a difficult defeat.

The Pelicans received one break on the scoreboard later Friday, when San Antonio lost by one point to Portland. As a result, the 10th-place Spurs could not add to their two-game lead on the Pelicans for the final play-in spot. The Southwest Division clubs will meet in the Crescent City on April 24. New Orleans has three games (at New York, vs. Brooklyn, at Orlando) prior to hosting the Spurs.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down two points with less than two ticks to go in OT, James Johnson inbounded from the deep baseline and fired a pass to Brandon Ingram, whose desperation 55-footer before the buzzer glanced off the front of the rim.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Ingram and rookie forward Naji Marshall were instrumental in putting New Orleans in position to have a great chance to win, as the visitors built a seven-point lead with four-plus minutes remaining. Ingram tied his season high by totaling 34 points, including 24 in a first half where the Pelicans needed all of that to remain within a point of the Wizards at intermission. Marshall registered his first double-double (16 points and 11 rebounds, along with six assists), making his standard “glue guy” plays. He was so vital to New Orleans that he ended up logging a career-high 33 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

41.2: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, part of why it could not put Washington away when it had a few chances to do so in the fourth quarter.

56-46: Pelicans rebounding advantage. They won offensive boards by an 11-3 spread.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

D.C. EFFICIENCY

For the second time this season, Beal scored significant points vs. New Orleans, but needed a boatload of shot attempts to do so. He ended up with 77 total points in the two games, on a whopping 66 shots. Westbrook had an above-average shooting outing (13 of 24) and hurt the Pelicans badly in OT, canning a pair of threes and making the winning foul shots.

CLOSE THE GAP

It was not only closed, but the three-point shooting battle was actually won by New Orleans. Neither team shot well from distance, though, with the Pelicans going 7/28 and making single-digit treys for a sixth straight game, this time even with Lonzo Ball back on the court. Washington was an unsightly 4/27.

EASY BASKETS

New Orleans lost points in the paint by a 62-50 margin, and Washington came up with a handful of crucial defensive stops by denying Williamson and the Pelicans on attacks to the rim, particularly due to the presence of active Wizards center Daniel Gafford.



Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Washington Wizards (4/16/2021).

2020-21 Game #56: Pelicans vs. Pacers

Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-16-21
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Zion Williamson 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Washington Wizards (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  04:18
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Naji Marshall 4-16-21
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Naji Marshall 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Washington Wizards (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  01:56
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Brandon Ingram 4-16-21
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Brandon Ingram 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Washington Wizards (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  02:31
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-16-21
Pelicans-Wizards Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Washington Wizards (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  05:48
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 21 vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 21 vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson scoring 21 points vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  01:59
Highlights: Naji Marshall double-double vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
Highlights: Naji Marshall double-double vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall scoring 16 points with 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  01:29
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Washington Wizards, 04/16/2021
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram (34 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards
Brandon Ingram (34 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards

Brandon Ingram (34 points) Highlights vs. Washington Wizards, 04/16/2021
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:01
Brandon Ingram with a pair of overtime buckets | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Brandon Ingram with a pair of overtime buckets | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram with a pair of step-back jumpers in overtime vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:19
Willy Hernangómez big on both ends late | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Willy Hernangómez big on both ends late | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez coming up big late with 2 buckets and a block in the 4th vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:43
James Johnson with the bucket off the jump ball | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
James Johnson with the bucket off the jump ball | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward James Johnson gets the bucket off the jump ball vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:18
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans vs. the Washington Wizards 3rd quarter highlights (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  01:48
Zion Williamson dunks on the backdoor | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Zion Williamson dunks on the backdoor | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson catches the backdoor pass and finishes with the strong dunk vs. the Washington Wizards (03/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:22
Zion Williamson backs his man down & finishes | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Zion Williamson backs his man down & finishes | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Highlights from Pelicans forward Zion Williamson controlling the paint vs. the Washington Wizards (4-2-2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:21
Brandon Ingram drains it with a hand in his face | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Brandon Ingram drains it with a hand in his face | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram drains the tough two with a hand in his face vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:12
Lonzo Ball denies Russell Westbrook | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Lonzo Ball denies Russell Westbrook | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the huge block on Russell Westbrook vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:14
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans at the Washington Wizards 2nd quarter highlights (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  01:18
Naji Marshall drains the floater | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Naji Marshall drains the floater | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drains the give-and-go floater vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
Brandon Ingram with 12 Points in the 1st Quarter vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram was on fire early vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:55
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. Washington Wizards 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans at the Washington Wizards 1st quarter highlights (4/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  01:42
Lonzo Ball on the opposite side of the alley-oop | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights
Lonzo Ball on the opposite side of the alley-oop | Pelicans-Wizards Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball gets to finish the alley-oop himself for a change, courtesy of Eric Bledsoe vs. the Washington Wizards (04/16/2021).
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:15
Pelicans-Wizards Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 4-16-21
Pelicans-Wizards Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 4-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball previews tonight's game against the Washington Wizards following the team's shootaround on April 16, 2021.
Apr 16, 2021  |  03:26
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Washington
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by Fan Duel | Washington

The New Orleans Pelicans travel to Washington for the first of a two-game road trip against the Wizards on Friday, April 16, 2021.
Apr 16, 2021  |  00:30
