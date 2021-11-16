Panzura postgame wrap: Wizards 105, Pelicans 100

New Orleans has been one of the NBA’s slowest-starting teams this season, but on Monday the Pelicans had an excellent chance to take down one of the league’s hottest clubs on its home floor. Although New Orleans held the upper hand for the vast majority of the game, Washington showed why it’s leading the Eastern Conference, roaring back from a 17-point halftime deficit. The Wizards sliced 10 points off that gap in the third quarter, then won the fourth stanza by a 32-20 count.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope sank a corner three-pointer with 1:19 left, giving Washington a nine-point lead. With the Wizards still up six and under 20 seconds to go, they tracked down an offensive rebound and were able to bleed more time off the clock. Spencer Dindwiddie made it a three-possession margin with a swished free throw at 16.7.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jonas Valanciunas was the only New Orleans starter who made at least half of his shots from the field, a costly element to the Pelicans not being able to produce enough second-half offense or protect a lead. New Orleans had countless late-game possessions in which it was forced to take a difficult, contested shot.

BY THE NUMBERS

29/34: New Orleans foul shooting, representing season highs in makes and attempts.

11/21: New Orleans three-point shooting. That 52.3 percent rate is the best in any game this season by the Pelicans, but they’ve had six games in which they sank 12 or more treys.

19/53: New Orleans two-point shooting, a very subpar showing. By comparison, Washington shot 29/56.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

OFFENSIVE FLOW

It was great for a half, but that went away when New Orleans badly needed buckets to quell Washington’s momentum. Too much isolation offense seemed to play into the hands of the Wizards, who cranked up their energy as they started getting more stops.

SECOND-UNIT BOOST

Washington ended New Orleans’ two-game streak of winning bench scoring, as Wizards reserves outpointed their counterparts 34-22. Montrezl Harrell and Deni Avdija made a slew of big plays in key spots.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

In a meeting of former Lakers, Brandon Ingram was rolling for much of the first three quarters, but went cold down the stretch, often needing to create something on his own. Ingram’s 31 points came on 9/23 shooting, while Kyle Kuzma shot 2/10 for eight points.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

For a third consecutive week, Valanciunas was voted top Pelicans player, by a significant margin. The center from Lithuania collected 65 percent of 102 votes on Twitter to capture the weekly honor, with Nickeil Alexander-Walker garnering 31 percent. In the NBA’s Week 4, Valanciunas averaged 20.5 points and 11.8 rebounds in games against Dallas, Oklahoma City, Brooklyn and Memphis. Here are the previous weekly winners:

Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas