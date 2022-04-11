Naji Marshall drives against Damion Lee

Panzura postgame wrap: Warriors 128, Pelicans 107

Warriors (53-29), Pelicans (36-46)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 10, 2022

With a much more consequential matchup on deck Wednesday, New Orleans treated Sunday’s regular season finale more like a preseason game or dress rehearsal. Pelicans starters Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum played sparingly, while other regulars rested and didn’t play at all. The result was a Golden State commanding victory, with the Warriors building a 20-point halftime advantage and never being seriously threatened on the scoreboard after that.

Ninth-seeded New Orleans will begin preparations for Wednesday’s play-in tournament opener against No. 10 San Antonio, in an elimination game for both teams.

“We’re all excited about the opportunity,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of reaching the postseason, before alluding to the team’s turnaround after a 1-12 start to this season. “We’re excited about the journey, where we were and where we are now. We look forward to it.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jordan Poole swished a three-pointer from the right wing, giving Golden State an 81-52 lead early in the third quarter. The Warriors went on to wrap up their status as the West’s No. 3 seed and will face Denver in the first round of the playoffs, a series that begins next weekend.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Murphy III capitalized on the first start of his NBA career by scoring 15 points on 6/13 shooting, grabbing six rebounds and coming up with two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

63.2: Golden State shooting percentage from the field in the first half. Combined with NOLA’s 3/21 three-point shooting, the result was not good for the hosts.

28-6: New Orleans run to close the third quarter, pulling it to within 89-76.

99.6: New Orleans percentage chance of getting the Lakers’ 2022 first-round pick during the May 17 draft lottery, after L.A. finished 33-49, the NBA’s eighth-worst record.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP BUILDING HOMECOURT EDGE

New Orleans finished 19-22 at home, but that’s a bit deceptive, because the Pelicans started 0-6 and dropped a few second-half games when not near full strength. The season will be at stake on their home floor in 72 hours.

RUNNING GAME

In a battle of teams with top-10 transition offenses, New Orleans won the fast-break scoring category 26-8, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Pels close.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Golden State’s bench won the duel by turning in some excellent efficiency, including going 12/15 from the field through three quarters.

Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.

2021-22 Game 82: Pelicans vs. Warriors

Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
Naji Marshall on locker room bond, Play-In tourney | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  04:03
Willie Green on weekend takeaways, Play-In battle | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
Willie Green on weekend takeaways, Play-In battle | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  05:31
Trey Murphy III on Play-In home crowd, bench growth | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22
Trey Murphy III on Play-In home crowd, bench growth | Pelicans-Warriors Postgame Interview 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 11, 2022  |  05:54
Highlights: Trey Murphy III adds 15 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
Highlights: Trey Murphy III adds 15 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III scored 15 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  01:25
Highlights: Gary Clark scores 17 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22
Highlights: Gary Clark scores 17 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Gary Clark scored 17 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  01:14
Highlights: Naji Marshall leads team with 19 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4-10-22
Highlights: Naji Marshall leads team with 19 points vs. Golden State Warriors | Pelicans Stat Leaders 4-10-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall led the team with 19 points in the team's regular season finale against the Golden State Warriors on April 10, 2022.
Apr 10, 2022  |  02:03
Jared Harper with the sneaky steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Jared Harper with the sneaky steal | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper sneaks in from behind for the steal.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:16
Larry Nance Jr. connects for 3 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Larry Nance Jr. connects for 3 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jared Harper feeds Larry Nance Jr. with a behind-the-back pass for three.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:16
Trey Murphy III triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Trey Murphy III triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III knocks down the corner triple.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:08
Tony Snell banks it home | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Tony Snell banks it home | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Tony Snell banks it high off the glass for the score.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:09
Jose Alvarado baseline jumper | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Jose Alvarado baseline jumper | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado connects on the baseline jumper.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:08
3-on-1 break leads to Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
3-on-1 break leads to Trey Murphy III slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans race out on the 3-on-1 fast break and forward Trey Murphy III slams it home.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:26
Naji Marshall drive and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22
Naji Marshall drive and-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights 4/10/22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall capitalizes on the strong drive for the bucket and-1.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:15
Get hype for Pelicans at Warriors 4/10/22
Get hype for Pelicans at Warriors 4/10/22

Get Hype as the New Orleans Pelicans end the 2021-22 NBA season at home against the Golden State Warriors at 8:30 pm on TNT.
Apr 10, 2022  |  00:54
