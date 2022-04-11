Panzura postgame wrap: Warriors 128, Pelicans 107

With a much more consequential matchup on deck Wednesday, New Orleans treated Sunday’s regular season finale more like a preseason game or dress rehearsal. Pelicans starters Jaxson Hayes and CJ McCollum played sparingly, while other regulars rested and didn’t play at all. The result was a Golden State commanding victory, with the Warriors building a 20-point halftime advantage and never being seriously threatened on the scoreboard after that.

Ninth-seeded New Orleans will begin preparations for Wednesday’s play-in tournament opener against No. 10 San Antonio, in an elimination game for both teams.

“We’re all excited about the opportunity,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of reaching the postseason, before alluding to the team’s turnaround after a 1-12 start to this season. “We’re excited about the journey, where we were and where we are now. We look forward to it.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Jordan Poole swished a three-pointer from the right wing, giving Golden State an 81-52 lead early in the third quarter. The Warriors went on to wrap up their status as the West’s No. 3 seed and will face Denver in the first round of the playoffs, a series that begins next weekend.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Trey Murphy III capitalized on the first start of his NBA career by scoring 15 points on 6/13 shooting, grabbing six rebounds and coming up with two steals.

BY THE NUMBERS

63.2: Golden State shooting percentage from the field in the first half. Combined with NOLA’s 3/21 three-point shooting, the result was not good for the hosts.

28-6: New Orleans run to close the third quarter, pulling it to within 89-76.

99.6: New Orleans percentage chance of getting the Lakers’ 2022 first-round pick during the May 17 draft lottery, after L.A. finished 33-49, the NBA’s eighth-worst record.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP BUILDING HOMECOURT EDGE

New Orleans finished 19-22 at home, but that’s a bit deceptive, because the Pelicans started 0-6 and dropped a few second-half games when not near full strength. The season will be at stake on their home floor in 72 hours.

RUNNING GAME

In a battle of teams with top-10 transition offenses, New Orleans won the fast-break scoring category 26-8, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Pels close.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Golden State’s bench won the duel by turning in some excellent efficiency, including going 12/15 from the field through three quarters.