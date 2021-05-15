Jaxson Hayes takes a shot in the paint at Golden State

Panzura postgame wrap: Warriors 125, Pelicans 122

Warriors (38-33), Pelicans (31-40)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: May 14, 2021

New Orleans was down by 18 points at halftime and still trailed by double digits midway through the fourth quarter Friday, but in a season where seemingly no lead has been safe, the Pelicans fought their way back and had a chance to prevail. Ultimately, however, Golden State held on for a narrow victory.

Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson were not in uniform for Golden State, but the likes of Jordan Poole, Mychal Mulder and Kent Bazemore did their best impression of the Warriors’ potent and dynastic trio, pushing the hosts to a 75-57 halftime edge.

New Orleans, which went 30-42 last season, will conclude its 2020-21 campaign Sunday with a home game against the Lakers. Golden State will host Memphis on Sunday afternoon in a matchup that will decide the Western Conference’s eighth and ninth seeds in the play-in tournament.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Trailing by a point, Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s three-point attempt from straightaway came up short in the final seconds, allowing Golden State to collect a key defensive rebound. The Warriors ran more time off the clock, not being fouled by the Pelicans until two-tenths of a second remained. Poole sank free throws to account for the final score.

Alexander-Walker gave New Orleans momentary 122-121 lead, but Poole drove for a layup to make it 123-122 in favor of the hosts with 21 seconds left, setting up New Orleans’ final possession.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Naji Marshall and Wenyen Gabriel both established career highs in scoring, with Marshall also doing so in rebounding. Both played some inspired basketball in the second half, despite the fact that New Orleans is out of play-in contention. Marshall was fired up during the Pelicans’ final-period comeback, being in on several key plays en route to posting 20 points and 13 rebounds. Gabriel’s 14-point night was highlighted by 3/7 three-point shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

20: Golden State first-half assists. The Warriors used a precision attack to pick apart the Pelicans’ defense, often relying on backdoor cuts for layups.

9: New Orleans turnovers. The Pelicans have somehow reduced their mistakes lately despite relying on a group of players with little experience on the court together.

11/27: Pelicans three-point shooting, a solid night at 41 percent. The Warriors were better though, at 17/39 (44 percent).

PELICANS KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS

Both teams’ collections of lesser-used players did nice work in capitalizing on extended minutes. Poole and Mychal Mulder powered Golden State in the first half, while youngsters steered New Orleans’ second-half comeback.

FINISH WITH A FLOURISH

Among the team’s non-Zion first-round picks from the 2019 draft, Alexander-Walker started slowly but picked up momentum as the game progressed. Alexander-Walker was averaging 18.5 points in his 11 previous starts this season, then added to that by dropping in 30, the third time this season he’s had 30-plus points. Hayes went for 19 points and eight rebounds in just 24 minutes.

DIDI DEFENSE

Rookie Didi Louzada’s defense stood out particularly in the first half, but he also connected on a couple three-pointers, the first treys of his two-game NBA career.

Tags
Alexander-Walker, Nickeil, Hernangomez, Willy, Louzada, Didi, Marshall, Naji, Van Gundy, Stan

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-14-21 (1)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on May 14, 2021.

2020-21 Game #71: Pelicans at Warriors

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-14-21 (1)
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Nickeil Alexander-Walker 5-14-21 (1)

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on May 14, 2021.
May 15, 2021  |  02:35
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Naji Marshall 5-14-21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on May 14, 2021.
May 15, 2021  |  01:50
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Jaxson Hayes 5-14-21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on May 14, 2021.
May 15, 2021  |  03:15
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-14-21
Now Playing

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-14-21

Pelicans-Warriors LIVE Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Golden State Warriors on May 14, 2021.
May 14, 2021  |  05:15
Jaxson Hayes And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes converts the basket plus the foul.
May 14, 2021  |  00:10
Kira Lewis Jr. bucket | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. bucket | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. attacks the rim and finishes with the layup.
May 14, 2021  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Jaxson Hayes alley-oop slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down the alley-oop slam off the Kira Lewis Jr. assist.
May 14, 2021  |  00:14
Naji Marshall And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Naji Marshall And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall drives to the rim and converts the bucket plus the foul.
May 14, 2021  |  00:25
Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker sinks the deep three.
May 14, 2021  |  00:10
Wenyen Gabriel triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Wenyen Gabriel triple | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Wenyen Gabriel buries the corner three.
May 14, 2021  |  00:12
Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez slams it home off the Naji Marshall assist.
May 14, 2021  |  00:07
Nickeil Alexander-Walker bucket | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Now Playing

Nickeil Alexander-Walker bucket | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker uses the left hand to finish at the rim.
May 14, 2021  |  00:09
Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Golden State
Now Playing

Pelicans Road Trip Preview presented by FanDuel | Golden State

The New Orleans Pelicans conclude their five-game road swing with a trip to San Francisco to face off against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14, 2021.
May 14, 2021  |  00:31
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors
Now Playing

SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans Road Trip | Mavericks & Warriors

Get HYPE as the Pelicans continue their road trip with matchups against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, May 12, and the Golden State Warriors on Friday, May 14.
May 12, 2021  |  00:30

Related Content

Alexander-Walker, Nickeil

Hernangomez, Willy

Louzada, Didi

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter