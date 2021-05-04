Zion Williamson tries to drive around Juan Toscano-Anderson

Panzura postgame wrap: Warriors 123, Pelicans 108

Warriors (33-32), Pelicans (29-36)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: May 03, 2021

With time running low Monday on New Orleans’ chances to qualify for a Western Conference play-in spot, Golden State looked a lot like a team whose stars possess vast postseason experience.

The Warriors, who’ve captured three NBA championships since 2015 behind a core of Steph Curry, Draymond Green and the currently-injured Klay Thompson, put the Pelicans on their heels immediately by going on a 14-3 run and building a 25-point first-half lead. After New Orleans made a push to eventually cut the gap to just six points, the visitors regained command in the fourth quarter, going back up by a comfortable margin.

As a result of the loss, New Orleans dropped to four games behind Golden State and three back of No. 10 San Antonio, pending the result of the Spurs’ game at Utah later Monday. The Pelicans host the Warriors again Tuesday in a back-to-back.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Curry went over the 40-point mark with four-plus minutes remaining, giving Golden State a 112-94 lead. The Warriors successfully quelled any notion the Pelicans may have had of mounting a second straight fourth-quarter comeback by getting plenty of defensive stops early in the period. Green joined Curry in spearheading Golden State, notching a triple-double of 10 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson was needed to carry the offense in the first half and delivered 18 points, working hard for nearly all of that while Golden State ran defenders at him in the paint. The second-year pro added 14 points in the latter half to finish with 32 on 12/24 shooting, an inefficient game only by his lofty standards of regularly making 60 percent of his attempts.

BY THE NUMBERS

17/43: Golden State three-point shooting, topped by Curry’s 8/18 outing. New Orleans went 5/25, one factor in not being able to keep up on the scoreboard.

53.4: Golden State shooting percentage from the field. The Warriors are 14-0 this season when shooting at least 50 percent and dishing out 30-plus assists.

43.3: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. The Pelicans are 3-11 when shooting under 44 percent this season.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

CONTROL THE BOARDS

New Orleans won the rebounding battle, but didn’t dominate it, which was probably needed in a matchup between the NBA’s best board team and its third-worst. The Pelicans’ edge was 47-38.

MINIMIZE MISTAKES

A bad tone was set in the first half, when New Orleans committed nine turnovers that led to 17 points by Golden State. The Pelicans totaled 17 turnovers, needing to be closer to a dozen or so.

SEIZE THE MOMENT

Golden State delivered the first punch coming out of the locker room and didn’t waver much from there. New Orleans fought back but didn’t have enough to cut its deficit to under six points after intermission.

Ball, Lonzo, Bledsoe, Eric, Ingram, Brandon, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.

2020-21 Game #65: Pelicans vs. Warriors

Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Brandon Ingram 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
May 3, 2021  |  03:03
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-3-2021
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Lonzo Ball 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball recaps his performance vs. Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
May 3, 2021  |  01:55
Anthony Mackie on Zion Williamson during ESPN Marvel broadcast interview | Pelicans-Warriors (5-3-21)
Anthony Mackie on Zion Williamson during ESPN Marvel broadcast interview | Pelicans-Warriors (5-3-21)

Actor Anthony Mackie joins ESPN's Marvel broadcast of the Pelicans vs. Warriors game to discuss his thoughts on Zion Williamson's play this season.
May 3, 2021  |  01:12
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-3-2021
Pelicans-Warriors Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 5-3-2021

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy Recaps his team's loss to Golden State on Monday, May 3, 2021.
May 3, 2021  |  06:53
Zion Williamson scores 32 points | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson scores 32 points | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notches 32 points in Monday's loss to Golden State.
May 3, 2021  |  00:01
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson put-back slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson follows up the Brandon Ingram miss with a two-handed dunk.
May 3, 2021  |  00:12
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Jaxson Hayes alley-oop | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes throws down the alley-oop slam off the Zion Williamson assist.
May 3, 2021  |  00:12
Zion Williamson coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson collects the defensive rebound and attacks the rim on the offensive end.
May 3, 2021  |  00:10
Lonzo Ball beats first half buzzer | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Lonzo Ball beats first half buzzer | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball sinks the buzzer-beating triple to end the first half.
May 3, 2021  |  00:28
Zion Williamson drop-step slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson drop-step slam | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slams it home using the drop-step move on the low block.
May 3, 2021  |  00:08
Brandon Ingram assist to Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Brandon Ingram assist to Naji Marshall | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram finds Naji Marshall for the wing triple.
May 3, 2021  |  00:08
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Warriors Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson converts the And-1 bucket off the screen & roll with Lonzo Ball.
May 3, 2021  |  00:14
Hype: Marvel, ESPN present Pelicans-Warriors special edition broadcast
Hype: Marvel, ESPN present Pelicans-Warriors special edition broadcast

Catch the first NBA Special Edition presented by State Farm: Marvel’s Arena of Heroes alternate presentation of Pelicans vs. Warriors on May 3, 2021 on ESPN2, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes with the traditional game telecast on ESPN.
May 2, 2021  |  00:40

