Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 126, Pelicans 124

Portland and New Orleans entered Wednesday’s matchup with very similar statistical profiles, but the Trail Blazers had been better in crunch time than the Pelicans in 2020-21. That season trend continued in nearly identical fashion, as Portland pulled out a victory in the final seconds.

Zion Williamson gave New Orleans a 124-123 lead with 26 seconds left, but Damian Lillard converted an and-one bank shot to put Portland back in front at 0:16. Lillard’s heroics extended the Trail Blazers’ winning streak to six games. It was a tight affair in the fourth quarter, after both teams held double-digit leads earlier.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram’s difficult, contested jumper from the left side misfired, getting a piece of the rim but not having much of a chance to go in, after Lonzo Ball launched a deep trey from the left sideline and couldn’t convert.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

For a second straight night, Williamson was too much to handle for the opposing defense, scoring 30-plus points in consecutive games for the second time this season (and third time in his brief pro career). After he went for 31 points in just 28 minutes Tuesday, the Duke product matched his career high with 36 points, featuring 12/18 field-goal shooting.