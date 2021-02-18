Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 126, Pelicans 124
Trail Blazers (18-10), Pelicans (12-16)
Portland and New Orleans entered Wednesday’s matchup with very similar statistical profiles, but the Trail Blazers had been better in crunch time than the Pelicans in 2020-21. That season trend continued in nearly identical fashion, as Portland pulled out a victory in the final seconds.
Zion Williamson gave New Orleans a 124-123 lead with 26 seconds left, but Damian Lillard converted an and-one bank shot to put Portland back in front at 0:16. Lillard’s heroics extended the Trail Blazers’ winning streak to six games. It was a tight affair in the fourth quarter, after both teams held double-digit leads earlier.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Brandon Ingram’s difficult, contested jumper from the left side misfired, getting a piece of the rim but not having much of a chance to go in, after Lonzo Ball launched a deep trey from the left sideline and couldn’t convert.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
For a second straight night, Williamson was too much to handle for the opposing defense, scoring 30-plus points in consecutive games for the second time this season (and third time in his brief pro career). After he went for 31 points in just 28 minutes Tuesday, the Duke product matched his career high with 36 points, featuring 12/18 field-goal shooting.
Highlights: JJ Redick with 16 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
2020-21 Game #28: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers
Highlights: JJ Redick with 16 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick with 16 point game vs. the Trail Blazers (2/17/21)
| 00:57
Highlights: Lonzo Ball with 21 points vs. Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21)
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball scores 21 points for the Pelicans vs. the Trail Blazers
| 01:56
Highlights: Zion Williamson scores 36 points vs. the Trail Blazers (2/17/21)
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson notched 36 points vs the Trail Blazers
| 01:49
Zion with the strong finish | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward swoops in for two in the fourth quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. sinks triple | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. sinks the deep three-pointer vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:01
Zion steal leads to Bledsoe two-pointer | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson steals the ball and leads to Bledsoe two-pointer vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:14
Pelicans 2nd Quarter Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers 2-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 2nd quarter vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 01:59
Assist by Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward assists Willy Hernangomez in the second quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:10
2-pointer by Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits two-pointer in the second quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:07
Pelicans 1st Quarter Highlights vs. Portland Trail Blazers 2-17-21
New Orleans Pelicans highlights from the 1st quarter vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 01:41
3-pointer by JJ Redick | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick sinks a three-pointer at the end of the first quarter vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:09
Lonzo Ball on the sweet drive & finish | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball with the drive and finish vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 00:15
Zion Williamson drives with authority | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
Highlights from New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson finishing the strong drive vs. the Portland Trail Blazers (2/17/21).
| 00:14
2-pointer by Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Trail Blazers Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits the two-pointer vs. the Trail Blazers.
| 00:09
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Trail Blazers | February 17, 2021
Get HYPE for New Orleans Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at 8 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans.
| 00:30
NEXT UP: