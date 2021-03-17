Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 125, Pelicans 124

In one of the most improbable, frustrating endings to a game an NBA team will ever experience, New Orleans couldn’t hold on to a 17-point fourth-quarter lead – or a three-point edge despite having two free throws in the final seconds – losing in excruciating fashion to Portland on Tuesday.

The Pelicans led 117-100 in the final period, before the Trail Blazers went on a 16-0 run to create a nail-biting finish. Still, New Orleans was up 124-121 with 7 seconds left and had elite foul shooter Brandon Ingram at the line, but he missed both tosses. Trailing by a point as time was about to expire, Portland All-Star guard Damian Lillard was fouled by Eric Bledsoe on a two-point jumper, then made both free throws with 1.2 seconds left for the decisive points.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down by a point at :01.2 and having no timeouts left, New Orleans threw a long pass from its own baseline all the way down the floor to Zion Williamson, who nearly banked in a game-winner from the left side, but the shot bounced off the rim and away, allowing Portland to celebrate a near-miraculous comeback win. Prior to that while leading by a point, the Pelicans gift-wrapped the hosts a chance to go ahead after turning the ball over on an inbound pass near the halfcourt line and sideline.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lonzo Ball and Williamson both set career highs in assists, part of New Orleans’ 38-assist performance that came within a couple dimes of tying the franchise record for a single game. The ball was moving all over the Moda Center floor for the first three-plus quarters, but the attack bogged down in crunch time. Ball’s previous career best in assists was 15, which he cleared with plenty of time remaining Tuesday.

BY THE NUMBERS

31/31: Portland foul shooting. Lillard was 18/18. The Trail Blazers 43-point fourth quarter was ignited partly by them getting into the penalty early in the period, which created extra trips to the stripe that otherwise would not have occurred.

38-20: New Orleans edge in assists. You’d probably be hard-pressed to find another example in the NBA of a team winning the category by that big of a margin yet still not winning the game.

REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL

BLED-ZO VS. BLAZER BACKCOURT

C.J. McCollum understandably looked rusty playing in his first game in exactly two months, but Lillard erupted for 50 points, even though New Orleans didn’t necessarily do a poor job defensively against him. Bledsoe made a heads-up defensive play with the Pelicans ahead by three by fouling Lillard before he could attempt a three-point shot, but Lillard drew a game-saving shooting foul against him on the next possession.

REINFORCEMENTS

Another element adding to the frustration of the defeat was that New Orleans’ bench was very good. Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Jaxson Hayes all made big contributions, with Alexander-Walker connecting on six three-pointers. Hart had a near double-double and Hayes fared well vs. Enes Kanter, making plays that weren’t necessarily reflected in stats.

INTERNATIONAL MEN OF THE PAINT

It was a quiet night statistically for both Steven Adams and Kanter. With both clubs seeing success at times with small lineups, the starting centers logged 25 and 28 minutes, respectively.