Panzura postgame wrap: Trail Blazers 101, Pelicans 93
Trail Blazers (24-16), Pelicans (17-24)
Putting up points has rarely been a problem this season for New Orleans, but while seeking a split in a two-game series against Portland on Thursday, the Pelicans’ offense sputtered. The Trail Blazers took advantage, building a double-digit fourth-quarter lead, despite their own sporadic problems putting the ball in the basket. Two days after the Western Conference clubs combined for 249 points, they mustered 55 fewer than that, but the end result remained a Trail Blazers victory.
“It’s frustrating, because we’re starting to get better defensive effort,” Stan Van Gundy said of his team, which scored less than 50 points in both halves Thursday. “Tonight we were really good (but) we have our worst offensive game in two months. It’s frustrating.”
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
The Trail Blazers made enough key baskets in clutch time to hold off the Pelicans, who made a final push after trailing by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter. Portland’s bench extended the lead early in the period while Damian Lillard was getting a breather, keeping New Orleans at arm’s length. The Trail Blazers made open threes, but at the other end, the visitors only scored four points in the initial 4:30 of the quarter.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
With New Orleans misfiring from deep and elsewhere, Zion Williamson’s damage in the paint was even more valuable and necessary than usual. Williamson dropped in nine baskets, nearly all of which came around the rim, to lead the Pelicans’ attack. He finished 9/17 from the field and 8/11 on free throws.
BY THE NUMBERS
21-20: Portland edge in bench scoring. Based on that stat, you might think it was a draw between second units, but not so fast, because every Blazers reserve was a positive in plus-minus, while each Pelicans sub was a negative.
39.8: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field. Portland was actually worse (37.9), but made four more three-pointers.
REVISITING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FANDUEL
KEEP MOVING THE BALL
After threatening the franchise record for assists in consecutive games Sunday and Tuesday, doling out 38 apiece vs. the Clippers and Portland, that number came way down Thursday. The Pelicans finished with 24 assists, not terrible relatively speaking, but far below their recent standards.
KEEP ATTACKING
Not a big factor. In previous games New Orleans has gotten stagnant offensively while holding a fourth-quarter lead, but the Pelicans would’ve preferred trying to address that issue to having to instead climb out of a late double-digit hole Thursday.
KEEP PORTLAND OFF THE LINE
Too many Trail Blazers trips to the charity stripe again, although some of that came in the final minutes as the Pelicans needed to stop the clock. Portland averaged 28 free throw attempts in the two-game series, even though New Orleans has been a top-10 defense in limiting its fouls this season.
