Panzura postgame wrap: Timberwolves 135, Pelicans 105

For New Orleans to remain in the conversation for the Western Conference postseason, games like Thursday’s are the type the Pelicans cannot afford to lose. After a week off from competition, Minnesota ruined the opening night of the second half for New Orleans, shaking off a 24-8 early deficit en route to a blowout win. It was only the Timberwolves’ fourth road win of 2020-21, while the Pelicans dropped to 1-3 on a six-game homestand bridging the All-Star break.

“It was the worst offensive game we’ve played with having most of our guys (available) in a long time,” Stan Van Gundy said. “Quite honestly, we’re so bad defensively, that we can’t have a bad offensive game (and still win). We can’t even have a mediocre offensive game.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans was whistled for an offensive foul in the final seconds of the third quarter, allowing Minnesota to take a 105-82 lead into the final period. The Timberwolves were up seven at halftime, but outscored the Pelicans by a 38-22 margin over the next 12 minutes.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson provided some greatly needed interior scoring on a night when New Orleans had one of its worst perimeter shooting games of 2020-21. In the first game since appearing in the All-Star Game on Sunday, the Duke product went for 24 points on 9/13 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

6/32: New Orleans three-point shooting. Lonzo Ball accounted for half of those makes, but went 3/9 from distance.

78-48: Minnesota advantage on the scoreboard in the middle quarters, tallying 40 points in the second and 38 more in the third.

REVISIING THREE KEYS TO VICTORY PRESENTED BY FAN DUEL

GET DEFENSIVE

Minnesota had 105 points through three quarters and several Timberwolves played one of their best individual games of the entire season. Safe to say New Orleans will not be moving up the defensive rankings from No. 29 after this performance.

SECOND CHANCE FOR SECOND UNIT

For the second time this season, Minnesota’s little-known cast of backups dominated their New Orleans counterparts. Wolves subs Jaden McDaniels, Jaylen Nowell and Naz Reid all contributed double-digit scoring. Bench scoring was 50-17 in Minnesota’s favor Jan. 23; this time it was 72-43.

COOL UNDER PRESSURE

New Orleans had some first-half trouble getting the ball out of the backcourt against token defensive pressure. The Pelicans totaled 18 turnovers, leading to 31 Timberwolves points. At Minnesota on Jan. 23, New Orleans notched 21 assists and 21 turnovers.