Garrett Temple drives against Ty Jerome

Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 117, Pelicans 112

Thunder (12-20), Pelicans (12-22)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Dec 26, 2021

Eleven days ago, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an improbable, off-balance 37-foot shot for Oklahoma City that appeared to send a game vs. New Orleans to overtime, but Devonte’ Graham’s historic 61-footer topped that moments later. On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder made sure the Pelicans wouldn’t be close enough in crunch time to pull off any miraculous shot-making.

After New Orleans pulled within a possession in the fourth quarter, OKC went on a run to extend its lead to double digits with less than four minutes to go. Gilgeous-Alexander sank a stepback jumper to create a three-possession edge in the final minute, part of his 31-point night.

Already playing without second-leading scorer Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans lost No. 1 threat Brandon Ingram to right Achilles soreness in the first half. He did not play after intermission.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team battling despite being without several key components of their December success. “Just disappointed that we came up a little bit short.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans came up empty on four straight possessions when it absolutely had to get a bucket, keeping OKC ahead 112-104 with time waning. After a Pelicans three-point play, Lu Dort closed the door with a breakaway dunk, putting the hosts up by seven points at 0:23.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Josh Hart is a versatile contributor for New Orleans, a do-everything utility guy who can rebound, defend, score a bit and make hard-nosed hustle plays. As the Pelicans competed without three of their top four scorers, they needed Hart to do a lot of everything. The fifth-year pro responded with one of his best performances of 2021-22, notching a season-best 29 points, to go with nine rebounds and three steals.

“His leadership all season has been phenomenal,” Green said. “Tonight was another step in that direction. He’s been great for us and our group. He’s playing at an extremely high level, and we’re going to need him to continue on that trend.”

BY THE NUMBERS

32-18: Oklahoma City lead after one quarter. The Pelicans have consistently trailed through 12 minutes in December, but have often overcome that to pick up victories.

41.5: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, a costly part of the night. The Pelicans were just 10/41 from three-point range, with a few misses on open looks in clutch time. 

3-3: Pelicans road record in December, after they started the season 3-10 in October and November. Their next road contest is Jan. 1 at Milwaukee.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BOARD BATTLE

The rebounding game was essentially a draw, after that category had played a prominent role in determining the winner of the teams’ previous two meetings. NOLA edged out OKC 49-47 but it wasn't enough to secure a W.

BENCH BOOST

Garrett Temple played one of his best games of the season on a night when his production was extremely vital. Two other subs with larger roles due to Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s absence, Tomas Satoransky and Trey Murphy III, contributed rebounding and assists but struggled shooting-wise.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The starting guard duel was fairly tight, with Hart and Gilgeous-Alexander having strong nights, while Graham and Josh Giddey shot poorly. Giddey’s odd stat line featured zero points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.

2021-22 Game 34: Pelicans at Thunder

Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21
Willie Green on Josh Hart's leadership, Ingram's injury | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
Dec 26, 2021  |  04:16
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
Garrett Temple on his performance, shorthanded roster | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
Dec 26, 2021  |  03:38
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21
Josh Hart on stepping up, growth opportunities | Pelicans-Thunder Postgame Interview 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 26, 2021.
Dec 26, 2021  |  03:59
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Josh Hart tallies 29 points vs. Oklahoma City Thunder 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallied 29 points in the team's loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:01

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart tallied 29 points in the team's loss vs. Oklahoma City Thunder on 12/26/21
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:01
Garrett Temple hustles back to reject Lu Dort at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple chases down Thunder's Lu Dort for the big rejection at the rim.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:00

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple chases down Thunder's Lu Dort for the big rejection at the rim.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:00
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Garrett Temple steal and score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple turns defense to offense with the steal and fast break finish.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Herbert Jones spins for score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones spins his way to the rim for the bucket.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:20
Devonte' Graham on the attack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Devonte' Graham on the attack | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham attacks the rim for the drive and score.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:18
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast for the fast break score.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Tomas Satoransky reverse at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Tomas Satoransky reverse at the rim | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky cuts down the baseline for the reverse lay-up.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
Jaxson Hayes strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Jaxson Hayes strong slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes finishes with the strong slam against the Thunder.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:22
Garrett Temple fast-break score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Garrett Temple fast-break score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard-forward Garrett Temple races out for the fast-break score against the Thunder.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:18
Jackson Hayes one-handed slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Jackson Hayes one-handed slam | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes gets up for the one-handed slam on the lob from Tomas Satoransky.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:08
Jaxson Hayes hustle leads to Josh Hart score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21
Jaxson Hayes hustle leads to Josh Hart score | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/26/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes hustles for the offensive board and feeds guard Josh Hart cutting to the rim.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:11
Willy Hernangomez patience in the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/2621
Willy Hernangomez patience in the paint | Pelicans-Thunder Highlights 12/2621

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez shows patience in the paint for the up and under score and-1.
Dec 26, 2021  |  00:15
