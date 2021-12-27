Panzura postgame wrap: Thunder 117, Pelicans 112

Eleven days ago, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made an improbable, off-balance 37-foot shot for Oklahoma City that appeared to send a game vs. New Orleans to overtime, but Devonte’ Graham’s historic 61-footer topped that moments later. On Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder made sure the Pelicans wouldn’t be close enough in crunch time to pull off any miraculous shot-making.

After New Orleans pulled within a possession in the fourth quarter, OKC went on a run to extend its lead to double digits with less than four minutes to go. Gilgeous-Alexander sank a stepback jumper to create a three-possession edge in the final minute, part of his 31-point night.

Already playing without second-leading scorer Jonas Valanciunas, New Orleans lost No. 1 threat Brandon Ingram to right Achilles soreness in the first half. He did not play after intermission.

“I’m proud of our guys,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team battling despite being without several key components of their December success. “Just disappointed that we came up a little bit short.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans came up empty on four straight possessions when it absolutely had to get a bucket, keeping OKC ahead 112-104 with time waning. After a Pelicans three-point play, Lu Dort closed the door with a breakaway dunk, putting the hosts up by seven points at 0:23.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Josh Hart is a versatile contributor for New Orleans, a do-everything utility guy who can rebound, defend, score a bit and make hard-nosed hustle plays. As the Pelicans competed without three of their top four scorers, they needed Hart to do a lot of everything. The fifth-year pro responded with one of his best performances of 2021-22, notching a season-best 29 points, to go with nine rebounds and three steals.

“His leadership all season has been phenomenal,” Green said. “Tonight was another step in that direction. He’s been great for us and our group. He’s playing at an extremely high level, and we’re going to need him to continue on that trend.”

BY THE NUMBERS

32-18: Oklahoma City lead after one quarter. The Pelicans have consistently trailed through 12 minutes in December, but have often overcome that to pick up victories.

41.5: New Orleans shooting percentage from the field, a costly part of the night. The Pelicans were just 10/41 from three-point range, with a few misses on open looks in clutch time.

3-3: Pelicans road record in December, after they started the season 3-10 in October and November. Their next road contest is Jan. 1 at Milwaukee.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

BOARD BATTLE

The rebounding game was essentially a draw, after that category had played a prominent role in determining the winner of the teams’ previous two meetings. NOLA edged out OKC 49-47 but it wasn't enough to secure a W.

BENCH BOOST

Garrett Temple played one of his best games of the season on a night when his production was extremely vital. Two other subs with larger roles due to Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s absence, Tomas Satoransky and Trey Murphy III, contributed rebounding and assists but struggled shooting-wise.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

The starting guard duel was fairly tight, with Hart and Gilgeous-Alexander having strong nights, while Graham and Josh Giddey shot poorly. Giddey’s odd stat line featured zero points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.