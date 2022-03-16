Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 131, Pelicans 115

Tuesday’s assignment of trying to defeat the NBA’s best team was already difficult enough for New Orleans, but then Phoenix came out hitting three-point buckets at an elite clip. The Pelicans made matters even tougher on themselves by turning the ball over at a rapid rate.

After a competitive game for three-plus quarters, Phoenix eventually put the outcome out of reach with a fourth-quarter surge. The Suns turned a 10-point lead into a runaway by continuing to drain perimeter shots, going up by 20 halfway through the fourth quarter. Phoenix finished 18/34 on three-pointers and shot 55 percent from the field.

New Orleans remains in the No. 10 spot of the Western Conference, a game ahead of Portland (26-41) and two games in front of San Antonio (26-43). The Pelicans begin a three-game road trip Friday against the Spurs, with their lead on that Southwest Division rival either 1.5 or 2.5 games entering the Friday matchup, because San Antonio hosts Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

“My message (to players after Tuesday’s loss) was, don’t hang your heads,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “We’re in a great spot. We went out and competed tonight, but we made some mistakes. We’ll get back to practice, watch film and try to clean up some of those things.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Phoenix picked off an errant New Orleans pass, then pushed the ball up the floor quickly, resulting in Aaron Holiday throwing an alley oop to Mikal Bridges, who banked in a layup. That transition bucket gave the Suns a 109-90 lead with 9:12 remaining. Phoenix didn’t need its starters on the floor during the final minutes, with the outcome decided.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Herbert Jones had one of the best scoring halves of his promising rookie season by tallying 13 points prior to intermission. Jones finished with 22 points (his career high is 26), including going 3/6 from three-point range, tying his career highs for made treys and attempts in a game.

BY THE NUMBERS

1: New Orleans opponent with a winning record over its next eight games. Chicago is the lone plus-.500 member of that group and will be in the Smoothie King Center on March 24. Of the 13 games left overall for the Pelicans, only four foes fit that description (Bulls, Clippers, Grizzlies, Warriors).

7: Games a Pelicans opponent has shot 50 percent over better from three-point range this season. NOLA is 0-7 in those instances and 0-11 when that rate is 46.8 percent or higher.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SAME ENERGY ON DEFENSE

Facing much different opposition, New Orleans couldn’t repeat its fierce defensive performance from Sunday vs. Houston (season-high tying 17 steals). Phoenix easily cleared 50 percent from the field and three-point range, nearly reaching the century mark in points through three quarters.

JOSE/JAXSON ENCORES

Jose Alvarado and Jaxson Hayes were coming off some of their best basketball of the season Sunday vs. Houston, but didn’t make a similar impact Tuesday, though Alvarado dished out seven assists and Hayes went for 14 points.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Devin Booker deposited 27 points on 11/20 shooting, but his defender, Jones, also produced excellent offensive numbers (22 points, 7/11 shooting).

#PELSPOTWPOLL

In one of the closest Twitter polls of the season, Alvarado picked up Pelicans Player of the Week honors for Week 21, receiving 37 percent of votes, just ahead of Trey Murphy’s 32 percent and Jonas Valanciunas’ 28 percent. It was a choppy week lineup-wise for New Orleans, which went 1-3 while playing without Brandon Ingram for all four games and CJ McCollum for two. Alvarado’s case was boosted by his 16-point, 10-assist, six-steal night vs. Houston, the club’s lone win.

Previous winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram; Week 8: Brandon Ingram; Week 9: Devonte’ Graham; Week 10: Josh Hart; Week 11: Herbert Jones; Week 12: Herbert Jones; Week 13: Brandon Ingram; Week 14: Jose Alvarado; Week 15: Jose Alvarado; Week 16: Brandon Ingram; Week 17: CJ McCollum; Week 18: CJ McCollum; Week 19: CJ McCollum; Week 20: Brandon Ingram.