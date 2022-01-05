Panzura postgame wrap: Suns 123, Pelicans 110

Behind its All-Star backcourt, Phoenix rode some of the NBA’s best late-game execution to a run to the 2021 NBA Finals, the Suns’ first trip to the title round in 28 years. On Tuesday, New Orleans got an up-close look at some of what makes the Suns a bona fide threat to get back there in 2022.

After New Orleans closed its deficit to two possessions in the fourth quarter Tuesday, Phoenix connected on a series of open three-point shots, pushing the visitors’ lead back up to a comfortable margin. The Pelicans dropped a home game for a second straight night against one of the Western Conference’s elite clubs, having lost Monday vs. Utah.

“It just comes down to execution,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of what decided Tuesday’s outcome. “(The Suns) got quality looks and made them.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Mikal Bridges swished a left-corner three-pointer to give Phoenix a 14-point lead with two-plus minutes remaining. The versatile forward delivered at both ends of the floor, providing stingy defense against Brandon Ingram.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Devonte’ Graham did everything in his power to keep New Orleans’ hopes alive in the fourth quarter, knocking down four three-pointers, part of his 28-point game. The Pelicans kept clawing back to within striking distance, but the Suns answered each time. Graham totaled six treys and tallied at least four points in every quarter.

“I’m happy to see Devonte’ be aggressive,” Green said. “That’s what he needs to do. He played with a different force and pace than last game. When he plays like that, the floor opens up for him.”

BY THE NUMBERS

17/31: Phoenix final three-point shooting, which is 55 percent. Utah shot 19/39 on Monday, meaning New Orleans has allowed 36/70 accuracy from beyond the arc to open this three-game homestand. The most prolific three-point marksman in NBA history will pay a visit Thursday for Golden State.

10/33: New Orleans three-point shooting. Graham was 6/12, meaning the rest of the squad went just 4/21.

40.4: Pelicans shooting percentage from the field, nearly identical to the 40.2 they shot Monday against Utah.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

PERIMETER DEFENSE

Phoenix set the tone with a hot start, with Chris Paul and Devin Booker providing their usual distributing and shooting, respectively. The Suns need a bit more from their starters than usual right now, with several players out and a domino effect impacting their bench personnel.

NO SUNBLOCK

In the Nov. 2 meeting between these teams, Phoenix held New Orleans’ offense in check (40 percent shooting, 100 points), but the Pelicans are a better team than they were two months ago. New Orleans scored 112 this time vs. Phoenix, but it was not enough.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

First, Phoenix centers Deandre Ayton and JaVale McGee were listed as out on the injury report and did not play. Then after a strong first quarter, Suns center Jalen Smith took an elbow to the head and went to the locker room, though he would return. His replacement, Bismack Biyombo was in immediate foul trouble. Jonas Valanciunas turned in a 25-point, 16-rebound game against Phoenix’s improvised big-man depth, while Biyombo made some big scores in crunch time, feeding off Paul’s pick-and-roll playmaking.