Panzura postgame wrap: Spurs 124, Pelicans 114

Spurs (22-35), Pelicans (22-34)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 12, 2022

San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson barreled into New Orleans forward Herbert Jones, heard a whistle, then lofted a floater toward the basket for an and-one score. Johnson immediately turned toward the San Antonio bench, flexing and yelling in celebration of his fourth-quarter three-point play. On paper, Saturday’s Southwest Division matchup may have been merely game 50-something for both teams during a long regular season, but the Spurs appeared visibly motivated to pick up a victory. The road triumph over the Pelicans sliced their deficit in the Western Conference play-in race to a half-game behind New Orleans, while pushing Portland back into the No. 10 slot.

“They knocked us on our heels, especially in the first and third quarter,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of the Spurs, who tallied 37 and 39 points in those periods. “We have to have more force and physicality when it comes to our defense, and we didn’t tonight. They got to their spots (offensively). We had to do a better job of contesting (shots).”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans couldn’t get defensive stops when it badly needed them, with San Antonio taking advantage and building a 117-101 lead with three-plus minutes remaining. After the Spurs earlier built an 18-pont lead, the Pelicans made a comeback attempt, but couldn’t get closer than a few possessions on the scoreboard.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

CJ McCollum has been a near-All-Star in the Western Conference several times in his NBA career and looked a lot like that player Saturday, bouncing back from a rough shooting night Thursday in his Pelicans debut. McCollum racked up 36 points on 15/24 shooting, after he was 6/21 two nights before. The guard totaled 11 rebounds (tying a career high), grabbing 10 boards prior to halftime.

BY THE NUMBERS

5: San Antonio turnovers. New Orleans only scored four points off turnovers, not showing enough resistance at the defensive end.

15: New Orleans turnovers, leading to 19 San Antonio points.

50.5: San Antonio shooting percentage from the field. Dejounte Murray led the way for the Spurs with a 13/22 outing and 31 points.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

REBOUNDING REVERSAL

New Orleans did flip the board battle, winning it 46-36 this time after losing it 55-42 in Texas on Dec. 12.

MAKE-OR-MISS LEAGUE

The Pelicans’ final shooting numbers (49 percent from field, 34 percent on threes) were decent but a bit deceptive, because they bumped them up late with the outcome already decided. They shot 39.6 percent in the first half.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At center, Jonas Valanciunas (17 points, 12 rebounds) held the upper hand statistically over Jakob Poeltl (seven points, 11 rebounds), but Poeltl grabbed some momentum-changing offensive boards with five.

#SATURDAYSCORER

Pelicans.com’s breakthrough-scorer contest is now deadlocked at the top, with only two Saturday contests remaining, both late in the regular season. McCollum’s big scoring night provided Pelicans.com writer Jim Eichenhofer with his fourth win, tying him with Pelicans TV/radio sideline reporter Erin Summers. Other selections were (in order) Jose Alvarado (Summers), Brandon Ingram (Daniel Sallerson) and Jaxson Hayes (fans). #SaturdayScorer standings: Erin 4, Jim 4, Daniel 1, Fans 0. Next Saturday game: March 26 vs. San Antonio

Herb Jones on loss to San Antonio | Pelicans-Spurs Postgame 2-12-22

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones postgame interview following the Pelicans' game against the San Antonio Spurs on February 12, 2022.

2021-22 Game 56: Pelicans vs. Spurs

