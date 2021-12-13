Panzura postgame wrap: Spurs 112, Pelicans 97

The names have changed from the recent glory days of San Antonio’s franchise, with Duncan, Parker and Ginobili giving way to DeRozan and Aldridge, who’ve given way to Murray, Johnson and White. For New Orleans, the silver and black still present a major obstacle in the Southwest Division.

The Pelicans played the Spurs evenly for three quarters Sunday, trailing by a point entering the final 12 minutes, but a final-period drought proved costly for the visitors in AT&T Center. New Orleans only scored two field goals in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter, helping San Antonio create a double-digit margin.

“For three quarters, our team was playing well, moving the ball,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “(There were) some things in the fourth quarter that we can clean up and we just have to be better at.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

San Antonio’s Keldon Johnson glided in for a layup, giving the Spurs a 104-91 edge with less than four minutes remaining. San Antonio protected an 83-82 lead through three quarters, but took control from there.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram continued to build on what’s been one of the best stretches for the 2020 All-Star since he arrived in the Crescent City in the summer of 2019. As Joel Meyers put it on the TV broadcast, “Brandon Ingram has done everything he can” to keep the Pelicans close against the Spurs. Ingram scored at least five points in every quarter, totaling 27 on 11/25 shooting.

BY THE NUMBERS

2018: Year in which New Orleans last won a game at San Antonio.

2-4: Pelicans record this season against the Southwest Division, with 10 more games scheduled. New Orleans is 1-2 vs. Dallas, beat Memphis but lost to Houston and San Antonio. Only one matchup vs. the Mavericks and the win over the Grizzlies took place at home.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP IT MOVING

Emblematic of the game overall, New Orleans had an excellent 23 assists through three quarters, but only handed out one in the fourth.

DISRUPTIVE DEFENSE

New Orleans picked up eight steals, but only forced 14 San Antonio turnovers, slightly more than the Spurs average this season.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Willy Hernangomez allowed New Orleans’ bench to play San Antonio’s second unit evenly over the first 36 minutes. Alexander-Walker’s putback score represented the only NOLA reserve points in the fourth quarter.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Ingram was voted by fans on Twitter as New Orleans’ top player for Week 8, earning the nod for a second straight week and third time in 2021-22. He averaged 23.0 points as the Pelicans took Denver to overtime, defeated Detroit, then wrapped up the week with a loss in San Antonio.

Previous weekly winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham; Week 7: Brandon Ingram