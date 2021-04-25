Zion Williamson and Eric Bledsoe defend DeMar DeRozan

Panzura postgame wrap: Spurs 110, Pelicans 108

Spurs (30-29), Pelicans (26-34)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Apr 24, 2021

New Orleans has endured some agonizing late-game heartbreak throughout 2020-21, particularly in recent weeks, so it probably should’ve come as no surprise that in its most important contest to date, the outcome Saturday wasn’t settled until crunch time. San Antonio’s DeMar Rozan – who had an attempt at a game-tying three-pointer blocked Dec. 27 in the Smoothie King Center – this time delivered clutch buckets, lifting the Spurs to an important victory. As a result of the defeat, New Orleans dropped to 4.5 games behind San Antonio and lost the tiebreaker, based on a 2-1 head-to-head series win by the Spurs. Tenth-place Golden State (30-30) is four games ahead of NOLA.

San Antonio led by a point entering the fourth quarter and the score was deadlocked with two-plus minutes to go, but DeRozan put the visitors in position to prevail by shooting over his defender and converting baskets.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Dejounte Murray rolled in two free throws with 19 seconds left, putting the Spurs up 110-105. On the previous possession, facing a San Antonio zone defense, New Orleans moved the ball and got a decent look from the left wing of the three-point arc, but the shot misfired. The Pelicans couldn’t connect on another trey try after Murray’s foul shots, allowing the Spurs to run a bunch of time off the clock before a New Orleans steal with 2.8 ticks to go. Brandon Ingram knocked down a three with four-tenths of a second remaining to account for the final two-point margin.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Lonzo Ball played his best game since returning from a hip injury, dropping in 24 points, highlighted by 6/10 three-point shooting. The guard was 9/16 from the field in his 34 minutes.

BY THE NUMBERS

17/32: New Orleans foul shooting, a very costly development. It was one of the Pelicans worst percentages at the stripe this season.



Ball, Lonzo, Ingram, Brandon, Lewis Jr., Kira, Williamson, Zion, Van Gundy, Stan

Ball, Lonzo

Ingram, Brandon

Lewis Jr., Kira

NEXT UP:
