Panzura postgame wrap: Spurs 107, Pelicans 103

Four teams have won twice this season on New Orleans’ home floor, with three of them residing in the top six of the Western Conference standings (Phoenix, Dallas and Denver). The other entered Saturday at 15 games under .500, but has proven to be a major thorn in the sides of the Pelicans again in 2021-22, despite a blowout 33-point loss to New Orleans eight days ago.

After a tied game through three quarters, San Antonio outplayed New Orleans for an extended segment of the fourth period, then held on to post a critical win in the West play-in race. The Spurs won for the third time in four matchups with the Pelicans this season, clinching the tiebreaking advantage, while cutting their deficit to one game for 10th place. Saturday’s loss also dropped New Orleans a half-game behind the Lakers (31-42), who visit the Smoothie King Center on Sunday night.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Down by two, New Orleans misfired on an off-balance three-pointer in the final seconds. San Antonio grabbed the rebound and dished up the floor to Keldon Johnson for a dunk that iced the outcome for the Spurs.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Jose Alvarado posted a career-high 23 points in 29 minutes, provided his usual disruptive presence on defense and ignited the Pelicans late in the fourth quarter during their comeback attempt. He added five rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block.

BY THE NUMBERS

3: New Orleans rookies on the floor in clutch time.

16: San Antonio offensive rebounds, led by five from Jakob Poeltl. The Spurs had 22 second-chance points.

10/32: New Orleans three-point shooting, a costly development. San Antonio struggled even more from deep at 7/26.

DEFENSE THE DIFFERENCE

Saturday’s game was more like the first two meetings with San Antonio than eight days ago when the Spurs struggled mightily everywhere. That was not good news for the Pelicans, who allowed 112 and 124 points in prior losses to San Antonio, but only 91 in their win over the silver and black.

HAIR OUT, BALL OUT

Coming off a 30-point game vs. Chicago in which he was newly hairdo’d, Devonte’ Graham started quickly with a pair of early three-pointers, but cooled off from there. He finished 2/10 from the field.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

At starting shooting guard, nine-year veteran CJ McCollum was outstanding, but San Antonio also received some nice production from 19-year-old rookie Josh Primo (12 points), a former college teammate of Herbert Jones at Alabama.

