Panzura postgame wrap: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

Willy Hernangomez set a single-quarter franchise record for offensive rebounds in Sunday’s first period with seven, a notable individual feat but also a bad omen for New Orleans – there were a boatload of missed shots for the Pelicans to grab.

New Orleans started poorly shooting-wise in Toyota Center (37 percent from the floor in the first half), resulting in an early deficit it could never overcome against Houston, which won its sixth straight game. The Pelicans finished 10/38 from three-point range for the game, which is 27 percent.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans continued to be whistled for regular defensive fouls in the second half, preventing the visitors from making up much of the ground it needed to cover on the scoreboard. Houston’s Kenyon Martin Jr. and Danuel House took advantage by sinking fourth-quarter free throws, putting the Rockets up 113-105 with less than two minutes remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram was the New Orleans offense for stretches of Sunday’s game, posting his season high in points before the third quarter was over by dropping in 33. He finished with 40 points, featuring 15/28 shooting from the field and 7/8 accuracy at the foul line.

"He's just aggressive, and he's playing faster," Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram. "He's getting into the paint. When he's in a groove like this, you just try to continue to run things for him."

BY THE NUMBERS

10: First-half points for Hernangomez, who produced a double-double by halftime.

15: Second-half points for Jonas Valanciunas, giving New Orleans significant production at center between the club’s backup and starter.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP SHARING THE BALL

A big downturn from Friday’s 30-assist game by the Pelicans, who only had 19 assists on their 40 field goals.

STAR IN YOUR ROLE

Aside from Hernangomez and Kira Lewis Jr. (eight points in the third quarter), erratic shooting prevented the majority of New Orleans’ reserves and role players from contributing positively.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Houston’s Christian Wood tallied 13 first-half points, helping to stake the hosts to a 57-49 lead. He totaled 23 and hurt the Pelicans’ defense by going 5/6 on three-pointers. Valanciunas started slowly but ended up with another double-double.

Ingram is in the midst of an outstanding multi-game stretch, making him the clear pick for Week 7 as Pelicans top player. He received more than two-thirds of votes on Twitter, besting nominees Hernangomez and Valanciunas. It was Ingram’s first Player of the Week poll victory since October.

Previous weekly winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham.