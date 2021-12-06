Brandon Ingram tries to drive past Garrison Mathews

Panzura postgame wrap: Rockets 118, Pelicans 108

Rockets (7-16), Pelicans (7-19)
Posted: Dec 05, 2021

Willy Hernangomez set a single-quarter franchise record for offensive rebounds in Sunday’s first period with seven, a notable individual feat but also a bad omen for New Orleans – there were a boatload of missed shots for the Pelicans to grab.

New Orleans started poorly shooting-wise in Toyota Center (37 percent from the floor in the first half), resulting in an early deficit it could never overcome against Houston, which won its sixth straight game. The Pelicans finished 10/38 from three-point range for the game, which is 27 percent.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans continued to be whistled for regular defensive fouls in the second half, preventing the visitors from making up much of the ground it needed to cover on the scoreboard. Houston’s Kenyon Martin Jr. and Danuel House took advantage by sinking fourth-quarter free throws, putting the Rockets up 113-105 with less than two minutes remaining.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Brandon Ingram was the New Orleans offense for stretches of Sunday’s game, posting his season high in points before the third quarter was over by dropping in 33. He finished with 40 points, featuring 15/28 shooting from the field and 7/8 accuracy at the foul line.

"He's just aggressive, and he's playing faster," Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of Ingram. "He's getting into the paint. When he's in a groove like this, you just try to continue to run things for him."

BY THE NUMBERS

10: First-half points for Hernangomez, who produced a double-double by halftime.

15: Second-half points for Jonas Valanciunas, giving New Orleans significant production at center between the club’s backup and starter.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

KEEP SHARING THE BALL

A big downturn from Friday’s 30-assist game by the Pelicans, who only had 19 assists on their 40 field goals.

STAR IN YOUR ROLE

Aside from Hernangomez and Kira Lewis Jr. (eight points in the third quarter), erratic shooting prevented the majority of New Orleans’ reserves and role players from contributing positively.

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Houston’s Christian Wood tallied 13 first-half points, helping to stake the hosts to a 57-49 lead. He totaled 23 and hurt the Pelicans’ defense by going 5/6 on three-pointers. Valanciunas started slowly but ended up with another double-double.

#PELSPOTWPOLL

Ingram is in the midst of an outstanding multi-game stretch, making him the clear pick for Week 7 as Pelicans top player. He received more than two-thirds of votes on Twitter, besting nominees Hernangomez and Valanciunas. It was Ingram’s first Player of the Week poll victory since October.

Previous weekly winners were Week 1: Brandon Ingram; Week 2: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 3: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 4: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 5: Jonas Valanciunas; Week 6: Devonte’ Graham.

Willie Green on loss in Houston, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.

2021-22 Game 26: Pelicans at Rockets

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Willie Green on loss in Houston, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
Now Playing

Willie Green on loss in Houston, Brandon Ingram | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
Dec 5, 2021  |  05:33
Willy Hernangomez on his double-double, defense execution | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez on his double-double, defense execution | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
Dec 5, 2021  |  04:21
Brandon Ingram on his 40-pt night, missed shots | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram on his 40-pt night, missed shots | Pelicans-Rockets Postgame Interview 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram addresses the media following the Pelicans' game against the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
Dec 5, 2021  |  03:49
Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 40 points vs. Houston Rockets
Now Playing

Pelicans Stat Leader Highlights: Brandon Ingram racks up 40 points vs. Houston Rockets

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram racked up 40 points in the team's loss to the Houston Rockets on December 5, 2021.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:02
Jonas Valanciunas MONSTER block | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Jonas Valanciunas MONSTER block | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas chases down the fast break and swats the shot for the big rejection.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:22
Kira Lewis Jr. floater in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Kira Lewis Jr. floater in the paint | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. charges down the lane and pulls up for the floater.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:15
Brandon Ingram catch and finish | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Brandon Ingram catch and finish | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Devonte' Graham finds Brandon Ingram in the paint for the catch and finish.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:14
Tomas Santoransky BIG slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Tomas Santoransky BIG slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Tomas Santoransky cuts to the rim and finishes with the BIG slam.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:09
Willy Hernangomez jam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez jam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker feeds Willy Hernangomez under the rim for the slam.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:22
Willy Hernangomez quick spin move | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Willy Hernangomez quick spin move | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez collects the pass in the post and spins past the Rockets defense for the score.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:20
Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21
Now Playing

Herbert Jones steal and slam | Pelicans-Rockets Highlights 12/5/21

New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones picks the pass and runs the floor for the fastbreak slam.
Dec 5, 2021  |  00:21
Tags
Hernangomez, Willy, Ingram, Brandon, Jones, Herbert, Green, Willie, Pelicans

Related Content

Hernangomez, Willy

Ingram, Brandon

Jones, Herbert

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter