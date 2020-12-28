Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 98, Spurs 95

In a game where offense was difficult to come by and neither team reached the century mark in scoring, it was fitting that Sunday night's biggest play was a defensive one. With San Antonio attempting to send the game to overtime, New Orleans guard Eric Bledsoe blocked a Spurs three-point shot just before the buzzer, clinching a Pelicans win in their home opener.

New Orleans only shot 38 percent from the field, but won anyway partly by holding a possession advantage. The Pelicans committed just eight turnovers, compared to 15 by the Spurs, who also experienced a below average shooting game (43 percent from the field).

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Bledsoe’s block of DeMar DeRozan at the right wing beyond the three-point arc bounced away, allowing the final second or two to run off the clock. Bledsoe ran to the offensive end of the floor, where he was greeted by celebrating Pelicans teammates.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

With the offenses for both squads alternating between not being able to get into gear and simply missing a boatload of shots, Brandon Ingram helped separate the Pelicans by taking over at times. Ingram’s ability to create his own shot has often been invaluable through three games. The All-Star forward finished with 28 points, highlighted by 8/10 foul shooting. He added 11 rebounds and six assists.

"He both made plays and made shots that got us the lead," Stan Van Gundy said of Ingram shouldering the load to reverse an early deficit.

BY THE NUMBERS

5: Steals apiece for Lonzo Ball and Zion Williamson. That represented a career high for second-year pro Williamson.

8: New Orleans turnovers. The Pelicans entered Sunday’s action ranked last out of 30 NBA teams in turnover percentage, after some sloppiness during the road trip vs. Toronto and Miami, but were excellent in that category against the Spurs.

8: San Antonio free throws. The Spurs made all of them, but in another good sign for the Pelicans’ defense, it limited the visitors to very few opportunities at the charity stripe. New Orleans took 28 free throws, making 21.

Revisiting Three Keys to Victory

BOUNCE BACK FROM THREE-POINT RANGE

There was no bounceback, but still a victory. New Orleans had a rough game on threes Friday in Miami, but actually struggled even more Sunday, going 5/24. San Antonio was decent by comparison, but not great either at 11/36 (31 percent).

GET BACK ON DEFENSE

San Antonio entered Sunday ranked fourth in the NBA in fast-break points per game, but New Orleans limited the visitors to just 11, including only two in the first half.

CONTRIBUTIONS FROM EVERYONE

New Orleans had a bit more offensive balance than Friday, when the team’s starting forwards scored 60 of 98 points. Beyond that duo, five other players supplied at least six points Sunday. Just as importantly, Bledsoe and various other Pels such as Steven Adams made key fourth-quarter plays on defense or on the boards.