Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 94, Clippers 81

A sluggish, low-scoring first half turned into an energetic, highly productive second half for New Orleans. After running out of gas following intermission earlier this week in losses at Washington and Miami, the Pelicans authored a significant second-half comeback of their own Friday, rallying from a 20-point deficit to surge past the Clippers. The hosts won the second half by a 51-26 margin, holding LA to less than 15 points in both the third and fourth periods.

“We picked up our energy,” New Orleans center Jonas Valanciunas explained on postgame radio of the in-game turnaround. “We played with a lot of energy in the second half. On the road, we were struggling in the third quarter. It was time to flip (that), time to come out with high energy, especially on defense.”

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

New Orleans extended a late-game possession after Tomas Satoransky grabbed an offensive rebound and dribbled back out to the perimeter. The Pelicans didn’t score on the next play, but managed to bleed precious time off the clock that the Clippers needed. New Orleans still led 92-81 with 1:34 left after keeping the ball for a lengthy stretch.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

It’s nothing new for Valanciunas to put up big scoring and rebounding numbers, but his 26 and 13 game Friday was highlighted by what’s been incredible three-point accuracy this season. The NBA’s leader in three-point percentage shot 5/9 from deep, which is right around his 2021-22 percentage from the arc.

The native of Lithuania was surprised to learn that he’d taken a career-high nine attempts from deep. The five makes were also the most for him in the NBA (previous high was three treys).

“I shot that many?” Valanciunas asked in his postgame radio interview. He noted that part of the reason for his high volume was that the Clippers were protecting the paint defensively. "(LA was) playing deep coverage. So we were trying to take advantage. I’m just trying to adapt my game, trying to be productive.”

Meanwhile, Josh Hart was his usual aggressive self and powered his way to a double-double of his own, scoring 15 second-half points among his 19.

BY THE NUMBERS

29-14: New Orleans advantage in the third quarter, turning a 12-point halftime deficit into a three-point lead.

9/37: Clippers three-point shooting, a very costly element. The visitors kept misfiring from deep in the fourth quarter.

55-43: New Orleans rebounding advantage. It was 12-8 in offensive boards, with Valanciunas grabbing five of the latter.

REVISITING FANDUEL KEYS TO THE GAME

SOLID FLOOR GAME

Playing without starting point guard Devonte’ Graham (foot soreness), NOLA’s assist-to-turnover ratio was just 14-12 through three quarters, but 5-1 in the fourth period.

BETTER THIRD QUARTER

A vast improvement. If the Pelicans had repeated their recent third-quarter woes Friday, the Clippers would have coasted to a win. Instead, New Orleans seized the momentum, partly behind a more aggressive defensive approach

MATCHUP TO WATCH

Neither perennial All-Star Paul George nor one-time All-Star Brandon Ingram were particularly efficient, with George struggling beyond the arc and Ingram having trouble inside it. But Ingram responded in the fourth quarter, making some key plays. George was 8/26 overall and 3/14 on treys.

#FANFRIDAY

Over 500 votes were cast on Twitter prior to Friday’s tip-off against the Clippers, in a survey in which fans were polled to pick their favorite Pelicans uniform set. Overwhelmingly, the team’s City (new NOLA front) and Statement (red) unis were the preferred outfits, with 53 percent of votes going to the City edition. The Statement jerseys gained 37 percent of ballots, while the Icon (blue) and Association (traditional white) uniforms garnered less than six percent apiece. The poll brought out some strong opinions, including @jltunme, who wrote, “The red is always my favorite. Also like new city edition white and it really should be the permanent white moving forward. Get rid of the navy altogether and only use navy for an accent color on a new gold color Jersey set. IMO.”

Willie Green after win vs. LA | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11/19/21

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green postgame interview following the Pelicans' win against the LA Clippers on November 19, 2021.

2021-22 Game 17: Pelicans vs Clippers

Willie Green after win vs. LA | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11/19/21
Brandon Ingram
Kira Lewis Jr. on staying ready | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11/19/21
Josh Hart after all-around game in win | Pelicans-Clippers Postgame Interview 11/19/21
Kira Lewis Jr. with 16 points & 3 steals vs. LA Clippers
Brandon Ingram posts 17 points & 12 rebounds vs. LA Clippers
Josh Hart with 19 points & 10 rebounds vs. LA Clippers
Jonas Valanciunas posts 26 points & 13 rebounds vs. LA Clippers
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. LA Clippers 11-19-21
Josh Hart on-court interview after strong performance in win vs. LA Clippers
Josh Hart plays bully ball in the paint | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Jonas Valanciunas knocks down his 5th three of the game | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Josh Hart goes coast-to-coast off the rebound | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Pelicans 3rd quarter highlights vs. LA Clippers 11-19-2021
Jonas Valanciunas helps Josh Hart with the putback | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Brandon Ingram in rhythm on the triple | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Josh Hart crafty steal and score | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker up-and-under | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Pelicans 2nd quarter highlights vs. LA Clippers 11-19-2021
Kira Lewis Jr. drains the three | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Pelicans 1st quarter highlights vs. LA Clippers 11-19-2021
Jonas Valanciunas shows off deep range | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Nickeil Alexander-Walker back-to-back triples | Pelicans-Clippers Highlights
Brandon Ingram on keys to winning games | Pelicans Shootaround 11-19-21
