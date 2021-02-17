Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 144, Grizzlies 113

There were no lineup changes for New Orleans, but plenty of other things looked much different Tuesday, and that was a very good thing.

The Pelicans buckled down defensively at a level previously unseen on their road trip, while receiving plenty of offensive contributions from a variety of sources. The result was a coveted victory, ending a three-game losing streak and continuing the club’s recent winning ways over Memphis.

Stan Van Gundy said after Sunday’s loss in Detroit that there might be some rotation changes for the Pelicans, but he decided to stick with the same starting five. Although New Orleans started slowly at FedEx Forum, the visitors got red-hot and piled up a season high in points, improving to 5-0 against Memphis over the last two seasons.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram drained a three-pointer from the right corner to give New Orleans a 23-point lead with five-plus minutes remaining. Memphis, which tried using timeouts earlier in the second half to slow down various Pelicans runs, used another one after Ingram’s bucket.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson was fantastic and put on a show in the second half, running past the field for dunks, spinning around Memphis’ interior defense in the halfcourt and providing another ultra-efficient scoring game. The second-year pro notched at least 15 points in both halves. Josh Hart played one of his best games of his NBA career, particularly offensively, where he drained six three-pointers. He came within three points of his career high of 30.

BY THE NUMBERS

9: Closest margin of victory by New Orleans vs. Memphis in any of its five wins since the start of 2019-20. The other four matchups were double-digit Pelicans wins.

33: Season high in assists for the Pelicans. “We don’t have a selfish guy on the team,” Ingram said on postgame radio of the dishing. “We’re just trying to make something happen. We were hitting the guy that’s open, getting the best shot for our team.”

70: New Orleans points in the paint, with Williamson accounting for a slew of those while shooting 13/16 from the field.

Revisiting three keys to victory

DON’T LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FROM 3

The bad news: Memphis still shot an above-average 42 percent on threes. The much more important good news: the Grizzlies only made 13 treys, a significant drop-off from the 67 allowed by the Pelicans over the previous three games, including 25 each by Chicago and Dallas.

PARADE (TO THE FOUL LINE)

New Orleans only attempted 17 free throws, roughly eight below its season average, but the Pelicans drove the ball and created plenty of kickouts for open shots.

PROTECT THE BALL LIKE IT’S KING CAKE

In the first half, the Pelicans treated it more like a month-old po boy, committing 14 turnovers. The second half was much better, with only five miscues.