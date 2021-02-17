Josh Hart rises for a layup in the paint at Memphis

Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 144, Grizzlies 113

Pelicans (12-15), Grizzlies (11-12)
by Jim Eichenhofer
@Jim_Eichenhofer
Posted: Feb 16, 2021

There were no lineup changes for New Orleans, but plenty of other things looked much different Tuesday, and that was a very good thing.

The Pelicans buckled down defensively at a level previously unseen on their road trip, while receiving plenty of offensive contributions from a variety of sources. The result was a coveted victory, ending a three-game losing streak and continuing the club’s recent winning ways over Memphis.

Stan Van Gundy said after Sunday’s loss in Detroit that there might be some rotation changes for the Pelicans, but he decided to stick with the same starting five. Although New Orleans started slowly at FedEx Forum, the visitors got red-hot and piled up a season high in points, improving to 5-0 against Memphis over the last two seasons.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Brandon Ingram drained a three-pointer from the right corner to give New Orleans a 23-point lead with five-plus minutes remaining. Memphis, which tried using timeouts earlier in the second half to slow down various Pelicans runs, used another one after Ingram’s bucket.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Zion Williamson was fantastic and put on a show in the second half, running past the field for dunks, spinning around Memphis’ interior defense in the halfcourt and providing another ultra-efficient scoring game. The second-year pro notched at least 15 points in both halves. Josh Hart played one of his best games of his NBA career, particularly offensively, where he drained six three-pointers. He came within three points of his career high of 30.

BY THE NUMBERS

9: Closest margin of victory by New Orleans vs. Memphis in any of its five wins since the start of 2019-20. The other four matchups were double-digit Pelicans wins.

33: Season high in assists for the Pelicans. “We don’t have a selfish guy on the team,” Ingram said on postgame radio of the dishing. “We’re just trying to make something happen. We were hitting the guy that’s open, getting the best shot for our team.”

70: New Orleans points in the paint, with Williamson accounting for a slew of those while shooting 13/16 from the field.

Revisiting three keys to victory

DON’T LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL FROM 3

The bad news: Memphis still shot an above-average 42 percent on threes. The much more important good news: the Grizzlies only made 13 treys, a significant drop-off from the 67 allowed by the Pelicans over the previous three games, including 25 each by Chicago and Dallas.

PARADE (TO THE FOUL LINE)

New Orleans only attempted 17 free throws, roughly eight below its season average, but the Pelicans drove the ball and created plenty of kickouts for open shots.

PROTECT THE BALL LIKE IT’S KING CAKE

In the first half, the Pelicans treated it more like a month-old po boy, committing 14 turnovers. The second half was much better, with only five miscues.

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Full game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

2020-21 Game #27: Pelicans at Grizzlies

New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies
New Orleans Pelicans Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Full game highlights from the New Orleans Pelicans' 144-113 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  01:58
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Lonzo Ball 2-16-21

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
Feb 16, 2021  |  02:48
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Josh Hart 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Josh Hart 2-16-21

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
Feb 16, 2021  |  05:06
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 2-16-21

Pelicans-Grizzlies Postgame: New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans game against the Memphis Grizzlies (2/16/21).
Feb 16, 2021  |  12:05
Zion Williamson Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-16-21
Zion Williamson Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies 2-16-21

Zion Williamson (31 points) Highlights vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 02/16/2021
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:01
Kira Lewis Jr. alley-oop to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Kira Lewis Jr. alley-oop to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. lobs to Zion Williamson who throws down the alley-oop slam vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:11
Willy Hernangómez assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Willy Hernangómez assist to Zion Williamson | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangómez finds Zion Williamson for the score.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:10
Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Eric Bledsoe beats the shot clock | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe knocks down the difficult jumper to beat the shot clock vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:09
Zion Williamson triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Zion Williamson triple | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson hits the three-pointer vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:11
Lonzo Ball catch-and-shoot | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Lonzo Ball catch-and-shoot | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans guard catch-and-shoot three-pointer vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:12
Brandon Ingram finds hart for corner three | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Brandon Ingram finds hart for corner three | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward finds Josh Hart in the corner for a three-pointer vs the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:10
Zion Williamson two-hand SLAM | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Zion Williamson two-hand SLAM | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson drives to the rack for the two-handed slam vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:21
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Zion Williamson And-1 | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson slashes to the paint for an and-one bucket vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:22
Brandon Ingram 3-Pointer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights
Brandon Ingram 3-Pointer | Pelicans-Grizzlies Highlights

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram hits deep three-pointer vs. the Grizzlies.
Feb 16, 2021  |  00:08
Pelicans-Grizzlies Shootaround: Josh Hart 2-16-21
Pelicans-Grizzlies Shootaround: Josh Hart 2-16-21

New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart talks about the Pelicans game tonight against the Memphis Grizzlies following the team's shootaround on February 16, 2021.
Feb 16, 2021  |  08:18
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Grizzlies | February 16, 2021
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans at Grizzlies | February 16, 2021

Get HYPE for New Orleans Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, February 16 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and TNT.
Feb 15, 2021  |  00:37

