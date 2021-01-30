Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Bucks 126
Pelicans (7-10), Bucks (11-7)
New Orleans figured to need some superhuman performances to beat an elite opponent Friday, but that’s exactly what the Pelicans received. Eric Bledsoe and Lonzo Ball both tied their career high in three-pointers by draining seven apiece; Steven Adams approached a career high in rebounds with 20; Zion Williamson dished a career-best seven assists. As a team, New Orleans tied its franchise record by draining 21 three-pointers.
On a day when the pregame headlines understandably focused on Jrue Holiday’s return to New Orleans – where he spent the previous seven seasons – Bledsoe and the Pelicans enjoyed a superb night against Milwaukee, Bledsoe’s former team.
New Orleans led by 23 at the halftime break, went up by as many as 29 and staved off a second-half Milwaukee push to prevail on national TV.
IT WAS OVER WHEN…
Brandon Ingram sank one free throw with 12 seconds left, making it a three-possession game. On the previous play, Milwaukee had the ball down by six, but Holiday’s drive to the rim resulted in a turnover, after the Bucks had tried to squeeze off a three-point attempt.
PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME
Lonzo Ball was a game-time decision due to an ankle sprain, but Ball ended up playing and that turned out to be very beneficial for both he and his team. He was red-hot from the arc all game, finishing 7/13 on three-pointers and depositing 27 points, two shy of his career high in scoring.
Meanwhile, Adams scored just four points, but he came within three of his NBA high of 23 rebounds, including achieving the rarity of pulling down 10 at both ends of the floor. In a postgame radio interview, the starting center said this on why it’s important for him personally to get boards: "If you miss as many shots as I do, mate, you better bloody do something else."
BY THE NUMBERS
26-24: New Orleans bench scoring advantage, led by 15 points from Josh Hart.
14/27: Combined three-point shooting by Bledsoe and Ball, the most treys by a New Orleans starting backcourt in team history, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
9: New Orleans turnovers, an excellent number that prevented Milwaukee's high-powered offense from capitalizing on mistakes. The Bucks scored just 12 points off turnovers.
Revisiting three keys to victory
KEEP IT MOVING
You could not have asked for much more, as the Pelicans moved the ball and piled up the assists, setting a season high with 32 in the stat. Seven different players handed out multiple assists.
STEER THE DEER
New Orleans made the NBA’s best offense look stunningly mortal at times, particularly in the first two-plus quarters. Milwaukee warmed up later and finished at 50 percent from the field, but the slow start dug a big hole.
THIRD VS. THE HERD
The dreaded third quarter struck again. New Orleans lost the third period for a seventh consecutive game, this time by a 44-33 margin to Milwaukee. The Bucks had scored just 45 points in Friday’s entire first half.
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Eric Bledsoe 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans guard Eric Bledsoe postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Zion Williamson 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Steven Adams 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans center Steven Adams postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Pelicans-Bucks Postgame: Stan Van Gundy 1-29-2021
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy postgame interview following the Pelicans win vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (1/29/21).
Lonzo Ball on-court interview postgame after win vs. Bucks 1-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks to Jen Hale postgame after the Pelicans defeat the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 29, 2021.
Brandon Ingram scores 10 Points in the fourth quarter | Pelicans Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram scores 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Nicolò Melli beats the third quarter buzzer | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolò Melli buries the corner three to beat the buzzer.
Lonzo Ball with 14 Points in the third Quarter | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball delivers an explosive start to the third quarter.
Brandon Ingram step-back triple | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sinks the step-back triple.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker steal & score | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker creates the turnover and finishes with the slam.
Zion Williamson spin & score | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson spins and scores it plus the foul.
Brandon Ingram triple | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram buries the triple for three of his 10 first-quarter points vs. Milwaukee.
Pelicans Tribute: Thank You, Jrue Holiday
The Pelicans organization and local business leaders share their appreciation for Jrue Holiday and the impact he made on the community during his years in New Orleans.
Zion Williamson bucket | Pelicans-Bucks Highlights
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson muscles home the tough bucket in the paint.
Pelicans-Bucks Shootaround: Lonzo Ball 1-29-21
New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball talks about his right ankle sprain and the game plan against the Bucks following the team's shootaround on January 29, 2021.
SeatGeek Hype: Pelicans vs. Bucks | January 29, 2021
Get HYPE for Pelicans basketball as the squad faces the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 29 at 6:30 PM CT on FOX Sports New Orleans and ESPN.
