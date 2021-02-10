Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 130, Rockets 101

Having just scored a basket and-one, Josh Hart stepped to the foul line in the second quarter, but missed the free throw. No problem. The carom deflected back to Hart, who banked in a shot while being fouled again by Houston. This time he sank the foul shot, giving Hart five points in a span of two seconds. That was how Tuesday’s game went for the reserve forward, who gained some extra playing time due to Zion Williamson’s foul trouble. The Pelicans were happy to have Hart on the court as much as possible, as he registered a double-double – including a career high in rebounds of 17 – and hustled all over the hardwood.

As a result, New Orleans posted its season-best fourth straight victory, avenging a 14-point home loss to Houston from 10 days earlier. Since a 1-5 road trip in January, the Pelicans have gone 6-2, moving into the top 10 of the Western Conference standings for the first time in several weeks.

IT WAS OVER WHEN…

Lonzo Ball drained a left-wing three-pointer to give New Orleans a 15-point lead with four-plus minutes remaining. Hart added another trey on the next possession to make it 115-99.

PELICANS PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hart was listed as questionable entering Tuesday’s game due to back spasms, but he played and carried the Pelicans on his back for stretches of the intradivision matchup. Hart is also listed as a guard/forward, meaning he set a franchise record for rebounds by a guard, surpassing the previous mark set by Hart and Elfrid Payton. He also established his season high by tallying 20 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

54/122: New Orleans three-point shooting during a four-game winning streak, which is 44 percent. The Pelicans shot 39 percent Tuesday, the only time in the streak they were under 40.

0: Four-game winning streaks for the Pelicans in the calendar year 2020, if that year wasn’t already bad enough for a variety of reasons. Prior to Tuesday, the last time New Orleans put together four victories in a row was Dec. 23-29, 2019.

1,035: Days since New Orleans notched a five-game winning streak in the regular season, something the Pelicans will try to do Wednesday in Chicago (8 p.m.). At the very end of the 2017-18 campaign, New Orleans won five straight games, clinching a playoff berth. Of course, the Pelicans then swept Portland 4-0 in the Western Conference first round. There are 1,035 days between April 11, 2018 and Feb. 9, 2021.

Revisiting three keys to victory

CRASH THE BOARDS

New Orleans absolutely played up to its ranking as the NBA’s fourth-best rebounding team, dominating Houston (which entered Tuesday at No. 27 in board percentage). The Pelicans came up with 16 second-chance points in the opening half and won the rebounding margin 55-37.

PERIMETER DEFENSE

What a turnaround from the Jan. 30 game, when Houston poured in 20 three-pointers, a pivotal factor in a 14-point Rockets win. This time, Houston was just 13/43 and 4/15 in the first half.

PLAY 48 MINUTES

There was only one stretch in the second half in which Houston made a push on the scoreboard, but otherwise it was a pretty start-to-finish performance by New Orleans. The Rockets rolled to a 48-22 second quarter Jan. 30, but on Tuesday they only won the third period – and it was by a mere 31-29 margin.